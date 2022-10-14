Applications are now being taken for the oldest evening Christmas parade in the region.
The 74th Annual Branson Adoration Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, through the heart of downtown Branson. The event will kick off with the lighting of the Adoration Scene, the area’s largest nativity scene, which overlooks Lake Taneycomo and Branson Landing.
The parade is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m.
All entries in the parade must be Christmas-focused, with organizers asking them to tie into the theme of “Keeping Christ in Christmas.” A float may contain a religious theme such as “Jesus’s birthday,” however, non-religious themes such as the Little Drummer Boy or Frosty the Snowman will be permitted.
The Christmas theme also applies to any walking unit, such as a marching band or civic organization. All walking participants must be in costume as elves, angels, gifts, or other Christmas centric characters. (Motorized escort vehicles will not be permitted in the parade.)
Interested participants should submit their application for the parade as quickly as possible, but no later than Monday, Nov. 22, through the Branson Chamber of Commerce website, explorebranson.com.
More information is available by calling 417-335-8860.
