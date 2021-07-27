The Ozarks, and specifically Branson, has become a focal point for national media outlets and late night talk show hosts because of the rise of COVID-19 cases, low vaccination rates, and higher than national average hospitalizations per capita.
Most recently, CNN had two COVID-19 intensive care unit nurses from Cox Medical Center Branson discussing the increased cases of COVID-19’s Delta variant in the region and its impact on the area’s healthcare systems.
Branson Tri-Lakes News examined the impact of the national press attention to see if it was having a negative impact on local businesses and show ticket sales.
After speaking with a variety of local business owners, theatre and show owners about sales and visitors, it appears not many incoming visitors have changed their minds about coming to Branson.
“I spoke to one of our ticket vendors and they said they had a few cancellations,” Americana Theatre general manager Chris Newsom said. “Most people seem to be ignoring [the bad press.]”
Newsom added that most of their visitors aren’t really paying attention to the stories.
“Most of our guests aren’t fans of CNN,” Newsom said.
Judith Dutton said on Thursday, July 22, their family’s theatre had just two cancellations and one cancellation at the Dutton Inn. King’s Castle Theatre (Anthems of Rock, Dancing Queen, New Jersey Nights) General Manager Jacqui Bell also said they have not seen a downturn in ticket sales attributed to worries about COVID-19.
According to The Haygoods Facebook page, the show is having sellout performances every week.
Lisa Rau, director of public relations and publicity for Silver Dollar City, was optimistic about the current status of tourism in the city.
“We are pleased with attendance trends, and see no fluctuation occurring,” Rau told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Jason Outman, the CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau said area businesses are still putting the health of their customers first, and that is one of the reasons driving people to resume visiting Branson and the surrounding areas.
“With the continuing uptick in tax revenue through this spring, Branson is still seeing visitors coming to enjoy our great destination,” Outman said. “The safety of the traveling public, our guests and our employees is of the utmost importance. Experts say that healthy Americans can travel confidently. At-risk groups and those with underlying health conditions should continue to take extra precautions.”
