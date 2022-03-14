The body of a child missing since February 18 in Taney County has been recovered from Beaver Creek.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed a body found around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, is that of a missing 6-year-old boy who disappeared into Bull Shoals Lake last month. The name of the child has not been released by MSHP, because they are a juvenile, but the report did say the family has been notified of the recovery.
The recovery was made by Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen, and a Taney County Sheriff's Office investigator along with a trooper from the marine operations division of the MSHP.
The missing boy was the subject of an ongoing search after going into the water while playing along the bank of Bull Shoals. The search area was in Beaver Creek along Slough Hollow Road and included sonar and divers searching for the body.
