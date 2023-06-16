Branson Landing Boulevard was shut down for just over half an hour on Monday, June 12, following a collision between two trucks near Bass Pro Shops.
Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News firefighters had to use special equipment to remove one of the drivers from their vehicle due to the T-bone style collision. A large Dodge truck pulling a horse trailer collided with the driver’s side door of a small pickup truck, trapping the smaller truck’s driver.
“Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove both doors from the truck to render care to the driver,” Martin said.
Martin said his crews are using extrication tools more as the community continues to grow, and firefighters are continually training, not only on the use of those tools, but other less used aspects of emergency response to stay proficient in their work.
“We do annual auto extraction training,” Martin said. “ We have a complete training cycle on everything from hazardous materials to vehicle collisions to structural collapse. We have a complete training program which trains our staff for proficiency and excellence. Firefighters are expected to train for 240 hours per year, but many of our staff hit 400 or 500 hours per year to sharpen or learn new skills.”
Martin added the drivers in the accident, including the one who had to be removed with the Jaws of Life, only suffered minor injuries and credited modern vehicles for this result.
“We see people walk away with less severe injuries because of improvements in safety devices and in the structure of the vehicles,” Martin said.
For more information about Branson Fire Rescue’s training, visit bransonmo.gov/fire.
