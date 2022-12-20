It’s possible the redesign of 76 Country Boulevard could have less lanes on the roadway, fewer driveway entrances, and more public “green space” aimed at encouraging pedestrian traffic rather than vehicular traffic.
The Branson Board of Aldermen received a presentation about the next phase of development from Great River Associates on segments one and two of the overall 76 project, which runs from Shepherd of the Hills Expressway to the Branson Ferris Wheel.
The report follows an event on Nov. 2 and 3, 2022, where various stakeholders in the project came together to discuss options related to the importance of different design aspects and to discuss potential right-of-ways on private land given to the public project. GRA also provided an analysis of the area including existing conditions, zoning issues, right of ways, driveway consolidation, and opportunities.
The analysis found conflicting zoning issues and non-conforming zoning, which could lead to an overlay district might be necessary for the project. They also found the right of way in the project area varies from 60 feet to more than 90 feet in some areas.
A driveway analysis looked at the number of businesses which could be accessed by driveways along the strip. Jerany Jackson of Great River Engineering noted the route was originally a highway, which is inconsistent with what some are wanting to do with the area in the redesign.
“It was a highway and long ago as a highway it was imperative that people had those access points,” Jackson said. “But now that we’re a city and we have a corridor where we are trying to encourage pedestrians to use the corridor for a primary way of getting around, we need to be careful about access points. We also know we can increase safety if we consolidate.”
Jackson noted the stakeholders along the route are engaged and want to help develop the area into something better for their businesses and the city.
The aldermen were shown three scenarios for the redesign of the space.
The first would keep the roadway within the current right-of-way.
“We knew if we put the road on a diet and squeezed the road in, remember it was a highway and so the lanes were very, very wide, and it was an old highway, which meant the lanes were even wider,” Jackson said. “So knowing that, we could squeeze those lanes in so they could be the same width as I-44 and still have three lanes.”
The design would gain about eight to 10 feet in the right of way, with possible greenspace in the roadway median in lieu of a center turn lane. Several driveway options would be removed, such as the middle entrance of three at the Hughes Brothers Theatre and Lodge of the Ozarks, and the entrances to the former Jim Stafford and Caravelle theatre locations.
Scenario two would involve “public/private partnerships” which would add additional streetscapes.
“If they want to allow access, we can meander the sidewalk, we can create more interest, and we may be able to create a better, more livable space, where people can experience things,” Jackson said. “So plazas can happen, plantings can happen, lighting can happen, we can do those ‘wow’ moments that we are hoping for.”
Jackson noted scenarios one and two were completely accepted by those who attended the meeting. Scenario three was thrown out after feedback, and a fourth scenario was created.
Scenario four would use the existing pavement area, but shift the roadway to one side to maximize the space on one side. This would create more public space for features.
Jackson talked about the design features which could be used in the public areas, noting Branson is different from most communities where GRA has developed projects.
“We know music is so important to the city of Branson, and so looking at things differently in how can we create music in nature?” Jackson said. “And Branson’s not like every other place. When you go into somewhere and mention the word ‘neon’ people get freaked out and say ‘no, not in my city.’ In Branson, you get a nod the other way. We think lighting is going to be extremely important.”
Jackson returned to discussing the driveway access for businesses and noted many locations along 76 Country Blvd. have a secondary access at the back of their properties, which would allow consolidation of driveways on the strip.
“We’re not looking to take access away but more to potentially share some drive accesses where we line things up,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to line the driveways up and line up those turning movements, so we don’t have cars turning every which way. It’s a little bit more predictable, and we can anticipate our pedestrian movements across roadways as well.”
Jackson wrapped up her presentation by focusing on the “overarching theme” of the project, which focuses on music, nature, and entertainment. A variety of opportunities involving greenspace were shown, including adding a roundabout in front of the driveways at Ballparks of America.
“We want to use the landscape and the land in the very best way that we can,” Jackson said. “We recognize how important the land is to us here in the Ozarks.”
Mayor Larry Milton praised GRA for their work with the landowners.
“The caliber of stakeholders you have to work with is phenomenal,” Milton said. “But I want to compliment you on how much you’re listening to the stakeholders. It was very obvious to me you were listening, you were providing a little guidance, but you would listen and put it to an action step. I feel so good with the trajectory we’re on with this project.”
Alderman Marshall Howden echoed the mayor’s comments about GRA’s receptive attitude in dealing with stakeholders and citizens.
“The point I kept making was about the music and I definitely feel heard,” Howden said. “Originally there was a point in this project where there were a lot of different themes and we finally came down to Ozarks combined with music, and having that blend into an incredible theme, and I’m glad to see it come back into the main theme as I think it makes the most sense.”
Aldermen noted the tax, which raises funds to help pay for the upgrade, will be continuing even after this phase is completed, and upgrades which cannot be initially afforded for a section, might later be added if economic situations improves and provide opportunities such as lower construction supply costs.
There will be a second public session regarding the redevelopment at the Lodge of the Ozarks starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
“We’ll do a presentation of where we are with our work in the corridor and we’ll point out some special places where we need input from you,” Jackson said. “Then we’ll likely break out into smaller groups and then come back together to share ideas.”
The public can see the powerpoint of the presentation to the aldermen containing many of the design possibilities on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov, in the “City of Branson Projects” section.
