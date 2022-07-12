The Branson Board of Aldermen were presented the first quarter financial report for the Branson Hilton Convention Center during their most recent meeting.
Sam Voisin, general manager of the facility, gave the board a report on behalf of ASM Global, the company which manages the facility. He provided a quick recap of 2021 for the new members of the board and then a report on the first quarter plus April and May.
Voisin began the presentation by stating the management of the center maintained a focus which matched the city’s: “enhance the city’s economic impact through safe, effective operations of Branson’s city owned asset, the convention center.”
He then gave the 2021 recap of “highlights and lowlights” for the convention center. His highlights included utilizing the center’s marketing funds to gain or retain 13 events. Management was able to reduce overall expenses by just over $122,000, increase revenue over $98,000 more than budget, and top the budget’s bottom line by over $220,000. The center hosted 25 more event days than predicted in the budget, with more than 26,250 additional patrons attending events at the center.
The lowlights included losing over $1.144 million in revenue due to cancellations caused by concerns over COVID-19, supply chain inventory and delivery issues, and increasing food costs increasing the overall cost of doing business.
Overall, the operating deficit of the center, which the city had to pay, was $126,546; yet the center’s overall economic impact on the city was $62,522,260. This gives the city an over 49,000% return on annualized investment.
“I wanted to give you the latest and greatest, not just a first quarter update,” Voisin said before presenting his “highlights.”
The American Quilters Society Convention brought over 25,000 attendees, higher attendance than the group’s previous event in Daytona Beach.
“We intend to do it again and hold the record for it,” Voisin said.
The center also hosted a two-week soccer tournament in January which brought 4,000 visitors, and the MONASP State Archery Tournament brought over 13,000, which Voisin said was the most successful tournament in MONASP’s recent history. The Rendezvous South convention of trade show meeting planners exceeded attendance.
Voisin did mention there are currently significant challenges when it comes to maintaining the level of customer service and meal quality attendees of events at the convention center have come to expect.
“The cost of chicken has gone up 30%,” Voisin said. “Beef tenderloin is up to $50 a pound. It is incredible what is happening right now. There’s a shortage of flour. The necessities of food and beverage are just very hard to come by. Our ordering cycle has gone from three days to two weeks, meaning if you don’t order it two weeks out you’re likely not going to get it.”
The actual adjusted gross income for the convention center through May is $1.422 million versus $1.278 million which had been budgeted for the first five months of the year. The 2021 actual for the same time period was $891,000.
Total indirect expenses were $1.533 million versus $1.379 in the budget, but Voisin says this is not necessarily a bad thing.
“Our expenses are higher because we have more events,” Voisin said. “The bottom line is $110,000 versus $140,000, so we’re right there, $30,000 difference to the good. We’re on track!”
He also presented to the aldermen a report from the Branson Area Chamber of Commerce on operating deficit for the first quarter and the estimated economic impact on the city of Branson through the end of March.
“It is as fresh as it can be,” Voisin said. “We have about $110,000 of a deficit in exchange for $20 million in economic impact. All of the events we’ve had for first quarter have brought 31,186 room nights, 8,363 jobs supported…$20 million and some change for economic impact. It’s incredible. That’s just first quarter. We have three more of these to go. If math dictates, we’ll beat last year in economic impact, which was $62 million.”
Voisin presented a report he had conducted asking visitors to the convention center if they went out into the community. He showed a “heat map” showing where convention center visitors spent money or visited a show or attraction. The map showed the 76 Strip as the hottest location in the city for additional business from visitors.
“They did play golf, they did go to Silver Dollar City, they went to Big Cedar,” Voisin said, “However, the majority went to the shows, they went to the attractions, they went shopping at the Landing. This is a visual representation of [the economic development report.]
“Now we know what they did, we can reach them,” he said. “Now we ask, how can we reach them with our entertainment attractions?”
Voisin then updated on the capital projects for the center which were approved in the 2022 budget.
The critical requests of replacing the audio system in the center, which is used to provide announcements including security and emergency announcements, is scheduled to be done by the end of July. The old system could no longer find parts to fix broken items, requiring a complete system replacement.
“Since 2020, this is the first year we could do capital improvements because of COVID,” Voisin said. “Starting in 2020 we had to use some of those funds to fill in operational holes. A lot of the work is delayed maintenance.”
The center repaired the parking lot sky-walk with a non-slip surface, which Voisin called “a health-safety issue.” There is also going to be a replacement of the concrete stairs in the garage and investigation into the connections of the sky bridge to the building because of rust and settling. These will be done before the end of the year, likely beginning in August.
Mayor Larry Milton praised Voisin and his team.
“What you have done with our convention center is phenomenal,” Milton said. “In 2019, Mr. [Charles] Herbster [of the Conklin Convention which is held in Branson] flew into town for the sole purpose of attending one of these meetings to express his great disappointment in our convention center. [His convention] has a huge convention and a huge impact on Branson. He was not happy, he shared he was not happy, and let us know it was the last season we would see him in Branson.
“Sam takes over management of the convention center…Mr. Herbster is now tickled pink when he comes here. He brags out our Branson convention center when he comes here. He couldn’t be happier. A lot of credit has to do with Sam. I know he gives credit to his team, and I know it takes the team to do the work, but as far as the leadership to our city convention center, I can’t give you high enough marks.”
Aldermen including Clay Cooper and Marshall Howden echoed the mayor’s sentiment, with Howden asking for charts showing the past versus present in terms of cost and benefit gains.
Voisin noted to Howden if the city did not have $1.5 million in cancellations last year because of COVID, the convention center would have been $1 million in the profit margin rather than spending $126,000.
Milton said discussions are taking place between the convention center and the Branson Area Chamber of Commerce about expanding the convention center because the center is turning away more business than it can accept because of a lack of space.
