Information revealed at the city of Branson’s most recent study session is raising questions about the effectiveness of the city’s lobbyist in the state capital and whether Branson’s interests are effectively being promoted to legislators.
The aldermen received a presentation at the Tuesday, Aug. 9, study session from Brian Bernskoetter of Capitol Solutions Consulting about his lobbying efforts on behalf of the city.
“Where you want to go and where you end up aren’t always the same place,” Bernskoetter said as he started his presentation. “But you gotta work the process.”
He talked about what he termed a friction between local government and state government, and noted Branson’s unique situation.
“The city of Branson is very different from any other city,” he said. “A lot of cities can make the claim they’re different from any other city, but your population of the city versus daily attendance has a huge discrepancy. There’s probably not any other city in the state that has this circumstance of hosting millions of people during the summer. Branson is significantly unique in how they interact with the state government and other cities.”
He said business interests being lobbied to elected officials in Jefferson City are a problem because many times those business interests are in conflict with local government.
“They’re coming to say this is a problem with us…they want a solution on a larger scale so they come to the state government,” he said. “Any time a business is having troubles, whatever a case may be, any time they can find a receptive ally to go over the head of a city government, they will do it.”
He promoted what he termed a Local Government Caucus, which he said was helpful in keeping the focus of legislators on local government issues. He added cities also benefit from making sure they are included in the legislator’s “fiscal notes,” because those get read by the legislators when considering bills. A fiscal note is a written estimate of costs, savings, revenue gain, or revenue loss which may result from passage and implementation of a bill.
He said for the city of Branson, he responds to the needs of the city. He said he was monitoring the process in Jefferson City 24/7 and communicating with city officials. He commented on the multiple committees in the House and Senate and how they track bills in all committees.
“We do direct lobbying on issues specific to Branson and to local governments broadly,” Bernskoetter said.
He said they provide weekly reports during the session, noting at the bottom of those reports are issues which may impact Branson, which drew questions from aldermen.
“Is this weekly emails with our city clerk [Lisa Westfall]?” Alderman Ruth Dunham said. “I saw there were weekly reports. The only thing I recall is our city attorney Chris Lebeck discussed some legislative concerns for the area and I’ve been here for over a year. And I’m happy to meet you, but I’ve not met you.”
Alderman Clay Cooper echoed Dunham’s point.
“I’ve been here a year and a half and never heard your name, or met you, and have never seen any kind of report whatsoever,” Cooper said.
Bernskoetter responded he sent the reports to Mayor Larry Milton and Westfall, but he could send it to all aldermen. He said the previous process was to send it to the mayor and city administrator.
“That was the direction I was given to send it to these people,” Bernskoetter said. “I have no issues sending it to anyone. It’s all good information and the more you are all aware of it the better.”
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc brought up the issue of the state considering tax credits for movie and television production in the state, saying he felt like Branson was an afterthought in the discussion.
“We had developers in town who were really pushing for doing some stuff here,” LeBlanc said. “We had a golden opportunity to change some of the economic dynamics through those processes and I don’t think we really had a voice in that from a city perspective.”
LeBlanc said the only reason he and the other aldermen were filled in with what was happening with the legislation was because of the efforts of local state representative Brian Seitz, who was the author of the legislation.
Bernskoetter responded to LeBlanc by referring to his earlier comment about Branson being unique, and then pivoted to local government committees, and said Rep. Seitz wouldn’t be the first person he would go to on this issue because he’s not on a local government committee.
“But if he’s our representative, I don’t understand why he wouldn’t be our first contact,” Cooper said.
Bernskoetter called Seitz integral in the process, but most of the time he deals with chairmen of committees.
Milton brought up the issue of ticket resellers and the city’s desire to collect tax revenues from those entities, and Bernskoetter responded they have received significant pushback, not from elected officials, but from the businesses who would be impacted by changes to tax laws related to ticket resellers.
“There’s no clear way to solve it because how we got here was so muddled in the first place,” Bernskoetter said. “It is really going to take a concentrated effort.”
Alderman Marshall Howden said the city is in need of a significant legislative accomplishment in Jefferson City.
“I think we need a big legislative win on behalf of the city of Branson,” Howden said. “I look at three things: I look at [ticket resellers], I look at the incentives for film, and I look at something Mayor Milton has repeatedly brought up, which is Branson being regarded for the number of visitors we have versus the number who live here.”
Bernskoetter said the ticket reseller issue could be within reach of the city but the film credits are a completely different situation.
Milton noted the ticket reseller issue has been on the city’s priority list for a significant period of time and asked if Bernskoetter had met with State Senator Mike Moon and Rep. Seitz about pushing forward the issue.
“We visited with Rep. Seitz and Senator Moon at the start of the 2020 session,” Bernskoetter said. “We had a long conversation about this and I don’t want to characterize it but I don’t think there was a ton of appetite for it at the time…I know Senator Moon wasn’t interested in it to be very candid with you. It was not something he wanted to tackle at that time.”
The alderman asked to hear from Rep. Seitz.
“I’m not in total agreement with some of the things Brian said up here,” Seitz said to open his comments. “One of them is he talked about a Local Government Caucus, to my knowledge, and I’ve been there two years, there is no Local Government Caucus. The current Speaker of the House hates caucuses. He allows for black caucus, a Democrat caucus, Republican caucus, and we have a very sneaky secret Conservative caucus that’s no longer secret.”
Seitz noted he was on the small business committee and referred to LeBlanc’s comments on the tax credit bill.
“I’m very intimately aware of that bill because I’m the one who wrote it,” Seitz said. “I spent four months on that bill and I have never heard from our lobbyist about that legislation. In fact, I communicated with much of the board directly, and the mayor, to let you guys know what was going on with that bill. We needed some help. We needed some backup.”
He said he was part of the Tourism Committee along with other local area representatives Travis Smith and Brad Hudson. He said he worked for months with Smith and Hudson to get the bill into the house, and it did not get voted on because the Republican leadership would not bring a bill to the floor which mentioned a tax.
“Some members of the House wanted to repeal the gas tax,” Seitz said. “If a bill came up to the floor and it had the word tax in it, a representative could add to it the repeal of the Missouri gas tax. [Republican] leadership wanted no part of that, and I was supportive of repealing the gas tax and still am.”
Seitz said he had no lobbying or representation from Bernskoetter on the movie tax credit legislation.
“There has been almost zero communication with myself from any lobbying groups affiliated with Branson,” Seitz said. “All of the communication I’ve had other than a sporadic meeting in the hall or one meeting in my office last year, if that, all of my communication has been directly with you, or to the citizens of Missouri through the newspaper or radio.”
Alderman Howden said Rep. Seitz and members of the board are “fighters” and he knows it causes friction with some people, and he wants to see more work with groups like the state Tourism Board and have better effort in the future.
“We need that hammer up there [in Jefferson City] that will go ‘bam bam bam bam this is what these guys are pushing for,’” LeBlanc said. “You have insight…you have information on what big be a big win that’s an easier lift and we can get something else on the back end. That’s the kind of interaction we’re looking for.”
Milton noted how he and the aldermen are communicating with Rep. Seitz on a continual basis.
Bernskoetter said the board should be talking to Rep. Seitz, and he should be talking to everybody else.
“He can work from his angles, and I can work from my angles, and we can both resolve to get things done,” he said. “If I’m only talking to him, I’m not doing my job for you.”
Seitz confirmed the opening of filing of bills for the next regular session of the state legislature is Dec. 1, but they can pre-file and the bills filed first get first consideration, meaning bills filed later in the session may never get discussed and rarely make it to the House floor. He said he is working on pre-filing now.
“Without this meeting I don’t know if anything would be pre-filed on what you’re talking about so I could advocate for the city of Branson,” Seitz said. “We can work with that but have to jump on it now to get it pre-filed by December.”
Seitz said if the city gives him the bare bones of what the city wants done, there’s a drafting department at the House who can craft the bill and bring it to the city to get feedback.
The aldermen said they would work with Westfall, Seitz, and Bernskoetter to get a list of priorities for legislation to Seitz early enough to be drafted before the Dec. 1 date rather than previous years when city priorities were not decided by the aldermen until December.
The city’s contract with Capitol Solutions Consulting is currently in the last renewal period and expires Dec. 31, 2022.
