A fire inside a cooling unit at the Dollar General store in Rockaway Beach has temporarily closed the business.
Chief Chris Bird with Western Taney County Fire Department confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News they received a call regarding smoke in the building. When Engine 23 responded, they found after investigation a problem with one of the coolers.
“The building had filled with so much smoke, it took a while to evacuate it,” Bird said.
Bird said they did not find an open flame coming from in the cooler by the time they arrived on scene.
Dollar General corporate officials confirmed the fire in an email.
“At this time, we are in the process of assessing the damage of the store, and expect to have updated plans on the store’s future at the conclusion of that assessment,” the statement read.
The corporate office apologized to their Merriam Woods and Rockaway Beach customers for the temporary closure.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and in the meantime, welcome customers to visit our nearby location at 14974 US Highway 160 in Forsyth, approximately four miles from our Rockaway Beach store,” they said.
Branson Tri-Lakes News will update this story online when they announce a date to reopen the location.
