For one man, the grass wasn’t greener on the other side of the state border.
Branson Superintendent of Schools Brad Swofford announced he is going to continue to man the rudder for the Pirates, rejecting an offer to take over as leader of the Fayetteville, Arkansas school district.
“It was an honor to be considered for the position of superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools in Arkansas,” Swofford said in a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “My decision to decline the offer for this position was due to my desire to remain with Branson Public Schools and continue the great work that is underway with our students, faculty and staff, and the Branson community.”
Swofford was previously announced by Fayetteville as one of two finalists, the other being Anthony Rossetti, the superintendent of Webb City school district. Neither man was named to the position.
Swofford has been with the Branson district his entire career. He began in 1995 as a high school teacher and coach, became junior high principal in 2001, assistant superintendent in 2009, and rose to the top job in 2015.
