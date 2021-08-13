On Monday, August 9, the Reeds Spring school board approved the district’s Safe Return Plan for the upcoming school year.
According to the Reeds Spring School District’s website, this year the plan is an extension of last year’s re-entry plan, focusing on ensuring continued safe operations for the 2021-2022 school year. The goal of the district is to ensure the safety of educators and students while continuing to provide a quality education for students.
At this time the school board has the following strategies in place for masks:
- Masks are recommended in all buildings for teachers and students.
- Due to federal order, masks are required on buses
- Students and staff who are in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 may be quarantined by the health department if not vaccinated or properly masked.
- If a building reaches 8% of students and staff impacted by COVID-19, masks may be required for the remainder of that week
According to the plan, the school will also implement some restructuring on building practices and routines to minimize large group settings. Handwashing and safe hygiene will be taught and reinforced with sanitizer in each class room. Routine temperature checks will be available at the school when necessary.
The school will work in conjunction with the Stone County Health Department for contact tracing, isolation and quarantine policies. Stone County Health Department will be available for testing if needed, according to the plan.
In the case of quarantine or isolation, the district will provide students with their academic needs with an alternative method of instruction (AMI) plan, which will include access to electronic devices for all students, according to the plan. More information on AMI plans will be posted on the Reeds Spring School District website prior to the start of the year.
To read the entire Safe Return Plan visit rs-wolves.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.