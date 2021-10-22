Garrison Heating & Air celebrated their Grand Opening in Kimberling City.
According to a press release from the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, Garrison Heating & Air, located at the Kimberling City Shopping Center between Berman CPA and Subway, celebrated their Grand Opening on Oct. 12 with a ribbon cutting and open house. Garrison Heating & Air is a full-service, licensed and insured HVAC business ready to serve. The celebration began at 4 p.m. with a Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, which was followed by an open house where members of the community could stop by to celebrate.
Owners Rocky Garrison opened the family business with his wife Kylie.
Garrison said they are excited to be a part of the community and provide their service.
“We offer residential and commercial services, new construction, 24/7 maintenance calls and we also offer free estimates,” Garrison said in the release.
Rocky has lived in the area his whole life and has seven years of HVAC experience.
“Opening our business has been something that we have talked about for quite some time,” Garrison said. “After COVID hit, I was laid off and the timing just felt right to follow our dream in opening a business together, so we did.”
Garrison said they have had a lot of support from the area.
“We want to thank many friends, family members and people in the community for all of the support we have received,” Garrison said. “We also have great employees that have made running a business operate smoothly.
“We truly know we are blessed. We thank God every day for granting us the opportunity to pursue our dreams and goals. We get to work in a great community, and we are excited for what our future holds for Garrison Heating and Air!”
For more information call 417-593-4455 or visit ‘Garrison Heating and Air LLC’ on Facebook.
