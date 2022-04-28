Educational seminars on subjects dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, legal navigation, compassion counseling, conscious parenting, and equine assisted therapy will be held in Hollister.
The Child Abuse Prevention and Elimination Foundation, Inc. announces a series of four wellness presentations on Saturday, April 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to be held at The SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street, Hollister, according to CAPE Director and SMAC President Tenille Neff-Blair. The free workshops are happening along with the 4th Annual CAPE Heroes 5K Walk.
“SMAC is happy to host these important workshops,” Neff-Blair said.
CAPE President and family law attorney Andrea Pate said the classroom at SMAC is a good location to discuss such sensitive issues because it is a bit more private.
“There’s some nicety, to know there’s a bit of anonymity if people want to come in and participate, there’s not this heavy exposure of being seen from the street in front of Downing Street,” Pate said. “There are no windows, as the gallery is in the windows. It may be a little harder to catch people’s attention, but there’s some privacy which given the nature of our topic is a good thing.”
Each presentation explores wellness and education in the face of issues surrounding child abuse prevention and treatment. According to a press release from the CAPE Foundation, their mission is to aid in the healing and elimination of abuse against children by providing financial grants for treatment to survivors without sufficient financial means.
The first hour-long panel, Domestic Violence in Family Law and Juvenile Cases, begins at 10:30 a.m. in the classroom area of the SMAC building.
“The first presentation is a legal panel. Judge Jeff Merrill (CAPE founder and a presiding Taney County Circuit Court Judge) will be there, as well as Brandy Ward, (another family law attorney) and myself. We will be going through domestic violence and legal issues in regards to family and juvenile law,” Pate said. “This panel will provide information on the legal issues families face when domestic violence is involved within a divorce/custody case.
According to the release, it will help identify ways to navigate these issues in a legal and ethical manner most beneficial to everyone involved.
The second presentation will start at 11:30 a.m. in the classroom. Prevention of and Compassion for Abused Children - A Community Approach, will feature a Licensed Professional Counselor and EMDR trained therapist with Compass Counseling Services and College of the Ozarks Reuben Smith. This presentation will provide an overview of common signs of child abuse and will also addresses how the community can work together to recognize the signs of child abuse, prevent child abuse, and follow through.
Horse Sense: Exploring Equine Assisted Growth & Learning, will be the third panel and will start at 12:30 p.m.. It will provide an overview of Equine Assisted Growth & Learning. Dr. Natasha Filippides will be facilitating this panel. Filippides is a professional psychologist, life coach, author, guest speaker, and an EAGALA certified Equine Assisted Mental Health Professional and Equine Specialist. Participants in this panel will be provided a brief description of the history, uses, process, and theory of Equine Assisted Growth & Learning. They will have the opportunity to participate in an experiential activity and a question and answer session.
At 1:15 p.m. the last workshop in the series, Parenting with a Concession Mind, will provide an overview of conscious parenting. Janelle Parsons, B.S. MAADC II MARS, and a Parent Educato will be leading the final panel of the day. The participants will be provided a brief description of using conscious parenting, learning our own fears and the outlook from a child’s point of view. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the workshop.
“Our last presentation will be one on compassionate parenting given by Janelle Parson, who is a newer board member and she is a qualified trainer for parents and compassionate parenting,” Pate said. “So she’s gonna give participants some tips on compassionate parenting. Of course one of our safety initiatives is preventative. We want to help with prevention of child abuse. We’re not just looking at the aftermath.”
Pate said the programs scheduled for the day are just about helping get information out to the public on very sensitive subjects.
“We will be handing out information for individuals who may need an order of protection, if they’re in need of legal services, and how to get help. And of course, not just within those panel programs, but on the day we will have a ton of information on services that individuals need, they can have a quick reference and introduction to services.”
Pate said sometimes the topics of abuse, addiction, parenting, and therapy are difficult for people to discuss and can be confusing as to where to turn to for help.
“A lot of people don’t even know where to start. They don’t even know where to begin. They don’t know what to Google, for real honest about it, like what are the words,” Pate said. “Where do you call for help and how do you know what to say when someone answers on the other line. What do you say? Do you immediately say, ‘I’m an addict’ or ‘Hey, I’ve abused my significant other’ or ‘He hits me only sometimes.’ What’s the wording and where do you turn for help. So I think we can wade through all of that. People can get some information, get some education and kind of go to the next step. (We want to) take the stigma out of these issues so we can make it easier for them to get access to help.
“This is a hard topic to build up in the community, as you can imagine, because you cannot really rally support, because oftentimes you need anonymity. We are just really encouraging people to get out there. Even if they’re not walking or running. I mean, that’s why we’re trying to get the right to learn where to turn for help.”
For more information visit www.capefoundationinc.org.
