A Kirbyville man is in the Taney County Jail facing the possibility of life in prison after he stabbed his mother, who he called the “Queen of Darkness.”
Steele E. Vanderbilt, 35, is facing charges of first degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in the stabbing of his mother. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on the first degree domestic assault charge.
Court documents state on Thursday, Dec. 2, a 911 call came into the Taney County Sheriff’s Office around 7:30 p.m. about a woman who had been stabbed in the neck. The caller said the woman had come to their apartment seeking help.
The caller said the incident took place at 405 Red Maple in Kirbyville.
A deputy arrived at the site of the incident and discovered the woman was bleeding from a cut to her neck. She explained Vanderbilt had held a “large kitchen style knife to her neck” and he had caused the cut.. The victim told the deputy the assailant was her son and she believed he was still in possession of the knife.
She was transported to a Springfield hospital for treatment.
Taney County deputies went to 405 Red Maple and placed Vanderbilt under arrest. A search of the suspect resulted in finding a large kitchen knife which was taken into evidence.
Investigators spoke with Vanderbilt at the Taney County Sheriff’s Office where he waived his Miranda Rights. He told the deputies his mother was the “Queen of Darkness.” He admitted he put a knife to her throat and said he did it while telling her she had two minutes to get out of the residence.
He said he had lived at the residence for “550 million years”, but his mother had only been there three days. He said she was “stealing” and “pillaging eats and drinks.”
Vanderbilt said a reason for the stabbing was his mother had “tried to take his Holy Grail” which cures sickness and replenishes life.
He said he had been previously prescribed medication at a mental institution, but he no longer took the medication because he “was not a crybaby anymore.”
The investigator who interviewed Vanderbilt noted he made many random statements which were mumbled and could not be understood.
When investigators were able to speak with the victim after she was treated at the hospital, she explained she had traveled to the area because her other son said they didn’t know what to do with Vanderbilt because of his behavior.
She said Vanderbilt thought people were stealing from him and it made him upset. He had told her she was not supposed to be in the home and she had two minutes to leave or “he would kill her.”
She said she tried to calm Vanderbilt down, and then she went to the bedroom to lay down. Vanderbilt came into the room with the knife, put it to her neck, and began to push the knife into her neck. She became fearful for her life when the knife caused a cut, and she fled the scene to seek help.
The victim said Vanderbilt was not taking the “high strength medication he had been prescribed.”
Vanderbilt pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has no attorney of record listed in Missouri Casenet and is in the Taney County Jail being held without bond. He was scheduled for a bond reduction hearing on Monday, Dec. 13, before Judge Yarnell.
This is one of the most poorly written articles I have ever read. The writer is obviously insensitive to mental illness as the title of the article is juvenile. While a truly terrible situation for the victim and family, the man charged with the crime has issues of a most serious nature. People need to start finding solutions to the mental health crisis, rather than exploiting them through such irresponsible journalism.
