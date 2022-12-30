Elevate Branson will be hosting a series of classes to help area residents find and keep meaningful jobs.
The Elevate Work program is a 9-week series of classes which will focus on the skills necessary to finding and keeping a job. Students will learn about networking with business leaders, enhancing communication skills, reaching their full potential, and gaining confidence in a business or work environment.
The classes start Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The classes will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with a dinner offered to attendees starting at 5 p.m. along with childcare and transportation.
The class has a $20 application fee but the actual classes have no cost.
More information about Elevate Work can be obtained by contacting Donna McConkey at 417-527-1709 or emailing Donna.McConkey@ElevateBranson.org.
