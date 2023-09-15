The city of Rockaway Beach has passed a new ordinance related to archery deer hunting in the community.
The Rockaway Beach Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance stating bow hunting for deer can take place within the city limits from Sept. 14 through Nov. 15 and Nov. 27 through Jan. 15.
“We have an appreciation of the deer that wander through our town,” Rockaway Beach Mayor Jim Harriger said. “When we manage the number of deer, the herds thrive, and we have fewer collisions on our roadways. We look forward to a successful hunt this year and in the years to come.”
All deer hunters will need to apply with the city for a permit. Applications can be picked up at the Rockaway Beach City Hall.
Hunters who want to obtain a permit must be 18 years of age or older; provide a photo ID; have a current state archery permit; and be able to provide a certificate of completion from a hunters safety course presented by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
In addition to the requirements for the permit, all hunters must have permission from the property owners for the land where they plan to hunt. Each hunter must obtain permission. The hunter must also notify neighboring landowners of the approved hunt and the days it will be taking place. No hunts can take place on plots of land less than two acres, unless adjacent property owners are willing to combine their parcels for a hunt.
For more information or to obtain an application, contact Rockaway Beach City Hall at 417-561-4424.
