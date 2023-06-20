Business and civic leaders from Branson and the surrounding area heard an outlook on Missouri’s future on Thursday, June 15, when Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe delivered a State of the State address at the Chateau on the Lake.
Kehoe’s address focused on tourism related issues, talking about the state is marketing for people to either take a staycation in Missouri, or those who are within a day’s drive who will spend four to seven days at a vacation destination.
“We’ve strategically marketed to people who can get here in less than a day’s drive and on one tank of gas,” Kehoe said. “This has turned out to be a strategy which has paid off.”
Kehoe added, however, statewide they are seeing an issue,which many Branson area business owners know well, and a root cause for that problem.
“The biggest problem we have in our tourism industry is the same problem you have in your businesses: the lack of available help,” Kehoe said. “One of the pieces of the problem is a lack of affordable housing. I am on the Missouri Housing Development Corporation, which oversees our affordable housing program and we’ve worked on many projects in this area and we will continue to do so.”
Kehoe said affordable housing isn’t just a problem for tourism related areas in the state, but businesses across the spectrum are having a hard time finding affordable housing for their employees.
Kehoe mentioned the state’s 2.5% unemployment rate, the lowest unemployment in decades. He called it good that so many people are being employed, because it creates liquidity in the market.
Kehoe, who is running for the governor’s seat in 2024, ended his talk by saying the state of Missouri has been good for him, and he has been “blessed” to travel the state to meet Missourians to find out their needs and work with elected officials to meet those needs.
“I don’t take it for granted, I will never take (it) for granted, and I will never forget our family’s working class roots,” Kehoe said. “You can do anything you want in this state if you’re willing to work hard.”
After his speech to the chamber, Kehoe spoke exclusively with the Branson Tri-Lakes News to expand on his focus on tourism related issues, with an eye toward keeping the economic momentum Branson has seen after COVID-19 moving forward.
“We continue to sell our strengths,” Kehoe said. “We are a very affordable destination to come to as a state. Very affordable especially here in the Branson area. I think the owners and operators of your theaters and attractions are very sensitive to the needs of a family of four coming to town on vacation. That’s what we as a state need to sell. Selling a four to seven day stay is something we are great at and we need to continue that.”
Kehoe noted Missouri’s state parks as an example of something which can be used more effectively in the area’s marketing, especially with the upcoming 2024 opening of phases within Shepherd of the Hills State Park.
“I always mention our state parks are free because I don’t want people to lose focus of it,” Kehoe said. “There’s Shepherd of the Hills where there is money budgeted to open it up to at least get people hiking the trails, and Table Rock is a fantastic park, we promoted that last year with a tourism stop.
“The ripple effect when people come to these parks is they’re going to eat at local restaurants, they’re going to ride on local rides, they’re going to stay in local hotels. It’s a good magnet to get people here.”
Kehoe said one of the things he’s working on with Governor Mike Parson, which he would continue if elected governor, is a focus on the safety of Missouri communities.
“Our No.1 priority is safety,” Kehoe said. “Crime has gotten out of control in many cities within the state and it’s something impacting us as a state. The ripple effect of the city crime is reaching out into our rural areas.
“No.2 right behind that would be continuing economic and workforce development. We want to attract companies to come here and to get established companies to expand. The work ethic of Missourians is incredible and if we can continue to give them opportunities to make life better for their families then that’s what we need to do.
Kehoe said he would also support tech schools as a viable alternative to four-year colleges and help students realize they can find a well paying job and have a steady career with training through a technical school.
“With the A+program many high school students could attend one of these tech schools and come out with very little debt to no debt and begin a career, which can bring them a very nice income,” Kehoe said. “If a student wants to get a different college degree, we want to encourage that with any of our great state universities, but we need to make sure kids have the chance to follow their heart and build a career which means something to them.”
Kehoe noted in the labor market many technical jobs are making a good family income within only a few years of work.
The only other declared Republican candidate to face Kehoe in the 2024 Republican Gubernatorial Primary on August 6, 2024 is Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
