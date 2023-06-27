A local VFW post has received a special designation.
The Ridgedale VFW Post 1667 has been designated an “All State Post” by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Missouri, for the year 2022/2023. This is the fourth consecutive year the post has received the designation.
The “All State” status is a designation awarded to individual Veterans of Foreign Wars Post based on several things including: the post’s accomplishments over the course of the fiscal year, May 1 through April 30, community events, veteran support activities, membership numbers, and other factors.
Post Commander Richard Clowers told Branson Tri-Lakes News it is an honor for the post to be recognized for its endeavors.
“We have turned it around at the post and we are proud that in the last four years we have been able to reach All State,” Clowers said. “This year every post in our district received the All State designation. No one can remember when that was ever done before. It shows we are out doing things in the community. One of our biggest community events are when we are out giving away American flags.”
This year, the Ridgedale Post is one of 46 VFW Posts in Missouri to surpass the established standards, and be awarded the title. There are presently more than 180 VFW Posts in the state.
Clowers and Post Quartermaster Larry Frantz received the award on behalf of the post, at the Missouri Department of VFW Convention, which took place on Friday, June 9. The award was presented by Missouri Department Commander Royce Kelb, and the 2010/2011 National VFW Commander-in-Chief Richard Eubank during the Department’s convention at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield.
The award included a plaque for display in Post 1667, and distinctive VFW “All State” Headgear for the Post Commander and Quartermaster.
“We at the Ridgedale VFW Post 1677 would like to thank the community for their generous support of the post, without which, the post would not be able to perform their mission,” Clower said. “Additionally, Ridgedale VFW Post encourages all local veterans to contact the post and see if they are eligible for membership. Without the support of younger veterans, the VFW will eventually become ineffective in representing veteran friendly legislation before congress.”
Clower said they will be doing a recruitment event soon. Look for a story on this in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
For more information concerning the post call Clowers at 417-213-1534.
