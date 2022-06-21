Area 4th of July events are getting kicked off a week early with the return of a College of the Ozarks tradition.
C of O is hosting its 33rd Annual Honor America Celebration on the campus on Sunday, June 26. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude with a fireworks display at sunset. The event is free and the public is welcome to attend. Attendees may bring blankets and lawn chairs to relax during the event.
The schedule of events for the celebration includes a picnic, kids activities, musical acts, a patriotic program and fireworks.
From 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. guests may purchase barbeque sandwich meals or al-a-carte food items with an old-fashioned picnic theme.
Children’s activities including face painting, balloons, and a patriotic coloring station will also be open at 5:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m. musical acts will take the stage. The night’s entertainment will feature area entertainers including The Hunt Family Band, Boxen, and Nate and the Saints.
The traditional patriotic program will begin at 8:35 p.m. and will feature The Hard Work U. Concert Band. They will perform and provide the musical backdrop for the fireworks display that concludes the event.
For more information visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.