A new business is giving the community healthy choices in the form of teas, coffees and shakes.
Branson Nutrition, located at 104 N. Commercial Street, celebrated their Grand Opening on Saturday, Oct. 9. They serve protein shakes, healthy energy teas, protein coffee and a positive attitude, according to the Branson Nutrition’s Facebook page.
“We’ve opened this place to help each other and help the community be healthier,” Branson Nutrition Manager Abby Bailey said. “We just want to create a positive community. So we offer drinks that help you in your weight loss journey or weight gain journey, just your health journey. And that’s just our purpose.”
Currently they only offer drinks, but have plans to add snacks and food to their menu in the future.
“We plan on serving protein snacks, like muffins and protein bars,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the goal of Branson Nutrition is not only to share healthier food alternatives with the community, but to become a place for people to hang out.
“My main goal is not only to help the community get healthier, but I also want to give the community, like college students, a place to hang out in a coffee shop,” Bailey said. “We have a great atmosphere. I just wanted to be a community where people feel safe just to come and hang out for hours with their friends and just study as they want to. So that’s my main goal.”
Bailey said at Branson Nutrition it isn’t just about the product, it is about being able to provide the community with knowledge and to give a supportive place to help keep up the motivation for a healthy lifestyle.
“I want to show people that there are healthier alternatives, and it doesn’t have to be scary,” Bailey said. “We’re there to help and guide you and show you what our product can do for you. It’s not only to give you a product to help you with your health, but it’s to also just provide something to benefit you and motivate you. You’re not alone.”
Bailey said not only are their drinks healthy, but they are delicious.
“I specifically love our teas because they’re very refreshing and sweet, but they’re sugar free metabolism boosters, so they help you burn calories while drinking,” Bailey said. “It’s just like a herbal tea, but it tastes great.
“My favorite one was the sunflower. I may be biased because I made up that one. It tastes really good,” Bailey said. “We do have shakes for when you’re hungry, which are good meal replacements. One of my favorites is the no bake cookie shake. It tastes like a no bake cookie but it’s so healthy for you.”
Branson Nutrition is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information visit ‘Branson Nutrition’ on Facebook.
