The Missouri Wing Cadet Competition for the Civil Air Patrol was won by a local squadron.
The Table Rock Lake Composite Squadron #147 picked up the competition’s championship by winning nine out of 12 events, placing second in two others, and third in the remaining event.
“The CAP National Cadet Competition program showcases the full range of challenges in cadet life experienced at the squadron level, and new areas of learning that are important to America,” CAP Squadron #147 Public Affairs Officer SM Bradley Henderson, Sr. told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The competition was a new format combining both drill team and color guard aspects into one single event. The core events included were: Inspection; Written Exam; Physical Fitness; Team Leadership Problem(s); Standard Color Guard Drill; Standard Element Drill; Indoor Posting of the Colors; and Outdoor Posting of the Colors.
Optional elective components included rocketry, public speaking, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The winning team consists of Cadet/Lieutenant Colonel Bradley Henderson, Jr., C/Lt. Col Taran Fletcher, C/Senior Master Sergeant Rhian Fletcher, C/2nd Lieutenant Skylar Deal, C/Staff Sergeant Abby Nievar, and C/Sr. Airman Clyde Cassady III.
The team now advances to the regional competition where they will face 11 other teams who placed first or second in their state’s Wing competition.
