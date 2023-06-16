A new coffee house with a purpose beyond just serving great coffee has opened on Animal Safari Road in Branson near KOA Campground.
Coffee Creations is a non-profit organization, part of Life Christian Outreach and founded by Cedar Creek Coffee, to help those with disabilities find support and training to have more independence in their lives.
“We are an employment program which provides employment opportunities and training for those with developmental disabilities in Taney and Stone counties,” Program Director Raeanne Zurn told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have some major goals, the first being employment obviously, but also to get people out and a part of the community when they are not working.”
Zurn said activities for community interaction include going to shows, attractions, volunteering with various community organizations, and more.
“We want to bring someone in, get to know them, and get to know what they enjoy and what makes them feel good,” Zurn said. “We work on all of those and we have the ability to set up almost any kind of training situation to help them find the perfect job.”
Zurn said the facility gives them the chance to help their staff learn their jobs and work out skills in an environment where they do not have to worry about being fired or demoted if they make a mistake.
She said following the COVID-19 pandemic, their organization discovered they had multiple new opportunities for their clients.
“We used to do a lot of resort housekeeping,” Zurn said. “But after COVID we saw all these jobs open up that no one was taking. Fuddruckers hired one of our clients as a busser, then called the next day and asked if we had another, then again the next day. We now have three bussers, one busser who moved to a prep cook position, and a cashier. We had a similar thing happen at Olive Garden. We have several that work at Pizza Ranch.”
She said it all depends on the person, the job they want, and the work they want to put into getting ready for the position.
“We provide support on the job at the beginning and work with managers and co-workers to get them a support person,” Zurn said. “We want them to be as independent as possible, but we want to have someone there if they get nervous or have questions, they can help them.”
The coffee house is providing the organization the ability to teach their clients on a wider basis a skill they can apply at other businesses.
“It’s a perfect opportunity to teach all of the customer service skills,” Zurn said. “How you greet people, learning how to run the point of sale system, how to do debit card transactions, how to do cash transactions. Most point of sale systems these days are pretty similar, so what they learn here can be used in customer service jobs anywhere.”
She said they also work with clients to help those who are only ready for two to three hour shifts to be able to work eight hour days. The staff works to encourage them and help them maximize their abilities.
The coffee house will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to a variety of coffee drinks and smoothies, there will also be some limited food items available to customers.
A grand opening celebration is planned for some time in June and will be announced on their Facebook page, facebook.com/CoffeeCreations.
