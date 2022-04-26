The city of Branson is looking for a new leader for the finance department.
Mayor Larry Milton confirmed to the Branson Tri-Lakes News on Friday, April 22, Finance Director Jamie Rouch had been removed from her position.
The Board of Aldermen met throughout the afternoon on Friday in a closed session to discuss the situation, but did not appoint anyone to be an interim director as of the close of the business day.
City staff said Rouch’s assistant had already resigned their position with the city prior to Friday’s action.
Milton said when the Board of Aldermen names an interim director, they will issue an announcement through interim City Administrator Lisa Westfall.
