The village of Bull Creek is mourning the loss of the region’s most honest, and hairiest, mayor.
Dexter, the golden retriever named the village’s “honorary mayor” on Dec. 5, 2020, passed away in late October after a short illness.
“He had a tumor removed in May but his overall health seemed good,” Dexter’s handler and Bull Creek Village Clerk Aaron Durso told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Then on Friday, [Oct.] 21st, he just basically shut down.”
Dexter was 7 years old.
“People would come in just to see him, and they’d make a point to pet him when they’d pay their bills,” Dexter’s handler and Bull Creek Village Clerk Aaron Durso told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “If they had a bad day, they’d come in just to spend time with him. When we’d drive around on the golf cart people would have us stop to pet him.”
Dexter was a seizure response and alert service animal who had been with Durso for around six years. Dexter would alert Durso to a seizure so he had enough time to find a safe place to sit or lay down. He would also help provide stimuli to help Durso come out of the seizure state and was trained to retrieve specific medications.
Dexter initially was being trained to help a child with autism, with various tasks such as calming down a child who was having an emotional outburst. The training came in useful in his role as the mayor.
“He could cheer up a room,” Durso said. “He also would help calm down people who came into the office upset over something.”
Dexter also had the ability to tell if someone was a diabetic and about to have an issue with their disease.
“I could be somewhere and if someone else had high blood sugar, he would alert on them, and I’d ask if they were diabetics,” Durso said. “I’d warn them he was alerting and we’d find out he was right.”
During his lifetime, Dexter traveled to 25 states and Puerto Rico. When Durso lived in Pennsylvania and was a cross-country and track coach, Dexter was a part of every practice and track meet. He attended games of the Reading Phillies, the Philadelphia Phillies’ Double-A minor league team.
Dexter also saw many Branson shows, and would use his charm to help get moved from the nosebleed section of a concert to the front for artists like Phish and Taylor Swift.
“Dexter had a huge life,” Durso said.
Durso said he will likely get another service dog but it could take around a year. He didn’t say if the new dog will assume Dexter’s former duties as the village mayor.
