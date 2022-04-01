The Branson Board of Aldermen were given a presentation by the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre.
Bob Nichols, the President of BAAMT, noted the organization announced their formation one year prior at an aldermen meeting and was asked at the time to come back after a year and update the aldermen on the progress of the organization.
“BAAMT was formed to take action which positively impacts the most vital segment of our tourism economy,” Nichols said. “This is our music, live show, and theatre industry.”
Nichols said the organization went beyond the recommendation of a research study which helped the formation of the group when it outlined its mission statement: “To affect, ensure, and support the continued growth and long term health of our music and theatre industry through curation, education, and innovation.”
He said the printing of the “Official Branson Show Guide” was the first item promised to the Board of Aldermen last year and it was the first item accomplished by the group. Placement in the guide was offered at no cost to any ticketed show or operating theatre in the Branson area. The group distributed 50,000 printed copies of the guide throughout the Branson area and both brochure distribution companies reported the guide was the most picked up item from the racks.
In addition to the show listings, the guide provided an article giving tips to tourists on how to “Branson like a local” and promotion of the city’s Christmas offerings.
Nichols then spoke of the 35,000 square foot facility used by BAAMT as their “Branson Office of Music, Live Show, and Theatre Innovation.” The location includes two theatres which offers the group the opportunity to open up rehearsal or audition space for shows, which can be hard to arrange in theatres, who host multiple shows per day.
The space also includes a digital recording studio, and the photography studios of internationally known photographer Marshall Meadows.
Nichols said the BAAMT space gives local entertainers opportunities to film video productions, record audio productions, find mentorship opportunities, or learn about marketing and economic development.
BAAMT is also focusing on creating opportunities for youth musicians to learn and perform. The Branson Bluegrass Winter Youth Festival 2021 was recorded for airing on RFD-TV in April 2022, and the second event will take place on December 9 and 10, 2022.
The Miss America organization also works with BAAMT to promote multiple pageants, including Miss Table Rock Lake, Miss Springfield, Miss Route 66, and Miss Branson.
“In just our first year, we’ve awarded $1,500 in college scholarships to accomplished, deserving local young women,” Nichols said. “Together, our two organizations stand for empowering young women to be the best they can be in leadership, talent, and communication skills.”
Nichols said the second year of the organization is focused on using the first year as a base to grow.
He made a major announcement of the creation of “Branson Cares,” which is a partnership between BAAMT and Hope Haven International. Branson Cares will provide funding for pediatric wheelchairs for children around the world. Hope Haven has given out 130,000 chairs around the world.
The two groups have been meeting since last fall to put together the structure for the fundraising event.
“The program was created by the same program which created Broadway Cares,” Nichols said. “Through this important effort to provide vital mobility to children, Branson can also become known around the world as a city who cares. BAAMT hopes to inspire the entire community to participate in a year-round effort called ‘Branson Cares.’”
The participating shows will have information in their lobby areas about the organization. “Dip jars” will be placed where a visitor to a show can “dip” their credit card and make a $5 donation. Visitors who want to donate more will just “dip” their card multiple times. Pre-show videos and announcements will also refer to the fundraising effort, driving show attendees to the lobby displays.
Nichols said once a year, during a three-week period, performers at participating theatres will tell the audience they will be in the lobby after the show holding red buckets for receiving donations.
In the Spring of 2023, the group will produce a fundraising live show which will not only raise funds for the upcoming year, but celebrate any success from the previous year.
A website for the event, bransoncares.com, has been established by BAAMT. Nichols said this part of Hope Haven’s outreach efforts is entirely dependent on donations.
“We want to publicly thank the members of this board and city staff for being a catalyst in establishing BAAMT for these purposes,” Nichols said.
More information about BAAMT can be found on their website, baamt.org.
