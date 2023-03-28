This month the Branson Tri-Lakes News is celebrating the mom and pop businesses of our region. We asked readers to nominate local businesses they felt were the top mom and pop places in our area and one of the top choices of readers was the Hungry Hunter Restaurant, located at 5753 State Highway 165 inBranson, near Table Rock Lake State Park.
The original Hungry Hunter Restaurant was in Reeds Spring for 30 years, where Nick Berthelson learned the restaurant craft from his parents. Now, with his wife Madelaine, they’ve run the new Hungry Hunter location since 2016. They met in Kansas when she worked at Nick’s family’s restaurant in Selina, Kansas.
“His dad had a restaurant called Russell’s and I ended up working there,” Madelaine told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I didn’t know at the time he was the owner’s kid. When I quit, we started dating, and here we are!”
She said they moved back to the Ozarks to help Nick’s mother and decided to open the new Hungry Hunter.
“We’ve got the same recipes,” Berthelson said. “We make all of our own white and wheat bread from scratch. We make our own cinnamon rolls from scratch from an old family recipe.”
She said the business really is a family business.
“My mom helps bake, and my mother-in-law helps cook or whatever we need,” she said. “I’ve always been in the customer service field in everything I’ve done, so my husband and I balance each other. I take care of the front and he takes care of the cooking.”
The restaurant is intimate, with just 10 tables and some seats at the counter.
She said the restaurant was able to survive the COVID lockdown because they offered curbside service when the city of Branson shut down. She said during the time there was a core of loyal local customers who kept them going and those folks are always there for the family during the off-season.
“A lot of out-of-towners start coming in to see us during this time of year,” she said. “But during January and February I get to see a lot of my locals. They know about the right time to come or they wait a little bit for a table.”
Berthelson said some of the most popular meals at the Hungry Hunter are the chicken fried steak breakfast, which are made from hand-cut steak from local grocer Harter House and then hand-breaded in the morning at the restaurant so it’s fresh. She also said they sell a lot of orders for their pork tenderloin.
She said the family focuses on making sure a guest at the Hungry Hunter receives a great experience whether their first time or their hundredth.
“When you go to a restaurant, you hope you get good food and good service,” Berthelson said. “That’s really what we aim for. We have such a great crew out front. Lori, Brian, and Amy, they just love to take care of people and make them feel welcome when they come in. So in the kitchen, when they can provide that good food, it just makes for a great experience.
“Especially in this day and age when money is so tight, you really want a great experience.”
Berthelson said being small gives them an advantage.
“It’s so hands-on,” she said. “We’re both there, we can take care of it, and we know what’s going on.”
The Hungry Hunter is open Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about them at facebook.com/hungryhunterbranson.
