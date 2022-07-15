The 2022 Taney County Farm Family title was awarded to Rusty and Lisa Berry.
The Berrys from Rueter were chosen by the Taney County Extension council and Taney County Farm Bureau organization to represent Taney County at the Missouri State Fair on Farm Family Day, which will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, according to a press release from University of Missouri Extension Office.
On Saturday, June 25, Taney County Extension Council chair Shanna Tilley presented Rusty and Lisa Berry with an award certificate and checks from both organizations to help cover their expenses at the state fair.
Rusty and Lisa own and operate the ‘Empty Wineglass Red Angus’ operation with help from son Garrett and his wife Janelle Berry.
The Berrys have several farm properties in Taney County, their home farm of 128 acres and additional 143 acres both in Rueter, and a third property consisting of 211 acres in Cedarcreek. The family’s 125 head cow/calf operations are mainly focused on Red Angus, both commercial and registered seed stock.
According to the release, Rusty has been involved in farming his entire life. As a young child he worked alongside his grandfather and great-grandfather in Alva, Oklahoma, helping with their Hereford operation. In 1976, Rusty’s family moved to Taney County, when his father became the Principal and Superintendent of Taneyville School District. He moved to Topeka, Kansas after graduating from Forsyth High School.In Topeka, Rusty raised cattle and farmed hay. Upon his retirement in 2016, from his day job, he and his wife, Lisa, moved back to Taney County.
Rusty said the choice after retiring was to “either get out of cattle or get bigger”. They decided to get bigger. Rusty is the daily hands on part of the cattle operation and also hays the pastures.
Lisa continues to work in the insurance industry as a remote employee, with farming as a side job for her. She focuses on the paperwork side of cattle by maintaining the books and health records. She also lends a hand when needed and handles all the health needs of the herd.
Rusty and Lisa are both very active in the community, both farm related and other areas.
Rusty is President and Lisa is Secretary of the Taney County Cattlemen’s Association. Rusty has been instrumental in getting the MO Beef Kids program set up for Mark Twain, Taneyville and Kirbyville school districts for the upcoming school year, as well as scheduling monthly education programs and speakers for the association. They are both active members of the Missouri Red Angus Association and the Red Angus Association of America. Rusty is a member of the Taney County MU Extension Board and is a member of Forsyth Camp of Gideon’s International, where he serves as one of the visiting speakers at local churches.
Lisa is the Treasurer of the Taney County Soil & Water Conservation District Board. She also serves as the Secretary and Treasurer for North Star Country Church in Rueter and is the Vice President of the Wyman Cemetery Association in Rueter.
In 2016, their son Garrett relocated to Taney County and joined the operation. Garrett, who is the fertilizer manager for MFA in Ozark, works side by side with his father tending the cattle after work and on weekends. Garrett’s wife, Janelle, is a second grade teacher at Taneyville Elementary School. She pitches in during the semi-annual vaccines and working up the weaned calves. Garret and Janelle had their first baby, a daughter named Scarlett, on June 30, 2022.
