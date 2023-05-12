Long before Cox Branson was built, a little girl stood on the future site with big dreams of becoming a nurse.
92-year-old Marie Fulkerson was a farm kid back then with a preacher father who blessed every square inch of soil the hospital stands on today.
“Growing up in Branson was simple, beautiful, and wonderful,” she recalls with a smile. “Daddy would work the land and pray over the property. I guess you could say this hospital was destined to be on sacred ground.”
When Marie was a junior in high school, her father suddenly became ill and was taken to St. Louis for care since there wasn’t a local hospital. By the time he arrived, he was hemorrhaging badly and did not survive.
“In such a sad time, I found hope watching the kind way the nurses cared for our little farm family,” she says. “That’s when I knew I wanted to become a nurse just like them.”
So, she did. Marie graduated from St. John’s School of Nursing in 1952 and returned to the site of her former farm where Skaggs Hospital now stood. The hospital had opened just two years before.
That’s where the young nurse met a friend named Judy who would carry her through life’s most challenging times over the next 60 years.
Judy Carriger was the hospital’s first female nurse anesthetist (CRNA) and first responder while Marie was working in surgery recovery.
“We were sisters right from the start,” Judy recalls with a smile. “We were both juggling careers and raising babies. We both knew we were a match made in Heaven!”
The two women will both tell you that the good Lord and laughter are what’s kept them connected through the years.
“I get the giggles just thinking about all the stories we’ve shared. You have to have a sense of humor in this business to survive,” Judy jokes. “Goodness, we probably shouldn’t share some of them!”
Marie turns to Judy and says, “Remember your boys getting in trouble at school for taking stuff from the hospital?”
“Oh, yes,” Judy laughs. “I got a call from the school that my boys had brought some catheters and all of the other kids were jealous because they didn’t have toys like that. I just told the teacher I’d talk to them about it.”
Their friendship hasn’t been all fun and games. Marie and Judy have helped pull each other out of life’s darkest times, including the loss of Marie’s husband during heart surgery that left her a single mom of five.
“I honestly don’t know how I could have gotten through that without her,” Marie says with a pause. “Over the years, I’ve also lost two children. It was my hospital family and God who got me through it.”
Judy, a mother to four sons, says the hospital family also helped her in countless ways as she tried to balance her career and kids.
“There would be times I’d be called in for an emergency case, so I’d just bundle up the babies and bring them with me,” she says. “Marie would watch them in the recovery room while I worked. Loving families have each other’s backs like that.”
“Family” is a word both women use a lot when reflecting on their healthcare careers.
“My mother died when I was only nine, so I went to live with my grandma,” Judy explains. “Deep down, I was looking for a home. When I got to this hospital, it was home. This little place is home. My heart had been seeking that since I was little.”
“I agree,” Marie adds. “There is just something about this place that makes it a family. Even to this day. It’s a spiritual feeling of love and healing that I know goes back to my childhood when Daddy blessed this land. It’s the only way to explain the incredible things Judy and I have seen over the years. God is good and has guided us all this time.”
Both women volunteered at the hospital in their retirement years. Marie recently had to leave her volunteer role due to an aging back, but you can still see Judy every Thursday working as a hospital chaplain.
“We both know there’s true value in prayer and giving people hope,” Marie says. “Sometimes, hope is all a person has. I will continue giving them all I can until I can’t anymore.”
Judy grabs Marie’s hand and looks at her. “You’re so right, friend. What a story we’ve had together. Aren’t we both just so incredibly blessed?”
