Elevate Branson is almost halfway to their goal for the Elevate Community tiny home project after a major donation from the O’Reilly and Wooten families.
Elevate said in a press release the $35,000 donation from Charlie, David, and Larry O’Reilly along with Rosalie O’Reilly-Wooten and family will provide one more sustainable housing unit to the Elevate Community plan of providing 70 tiny homes for the homeless in Branson.
“The O’Reilly family has a long lasting legacy, not only of providing quality service in the auto industry with their family owned auto-part business, but also of contributing generously to local organizations providing emotional and physical assistance to those in need,” Larry O’Reilly said in a statement. “Our family has adopted this philosophy for generations, and Elevate Branson does a great job in fulfilling this need.”
Rosalie O’Reilly-Wooten added that she appreciated the mission of Elevate Branson.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity we have to participate in these kinds of community endeavors, and to be able to give back to society in this way,” O’Reilly-Wooten said. “Elevate Branson is a progressive approach to handling a very important need in our community.”
“We are thankful for the O’Reilly family and their commitment to supporting Elevate Community with a tiny home sponsorship,” Elevate Branson Executive Director Bryan Stallings told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Without community support from people like the O’Reilly’s, our dream of addressing our area’s housing crisis with a tiny home development would remain merely that – a dream. It’s because of the O’Reilly family and other generous tiny home sponsors that permanent and affordable housing will be made a reality for people struggling in our community.”
Elevate Branson received a $2.9 million federal grant in June which will provide funding for infrastructure and the first 24 homes in the development.
“We have been fortunate to receive $2.9 million in grants thus far to get the project started. It will take all of us as a community to see this project fully developed,” Stallings told Branson Tri-Lakes News in July. “It’s exciting to be a part of something much bigger than myself or our organization. Seeing the community come together to sponsor these homes is exciting, because each sponsor has the opportunity to have a ‘Care Team’ or an opportunity to mentor the resident.”
The organization is providing those who sponsor a tiny home the opportunity to have input on design elements of the home, to name it, or dedicate it to the memory of someone. Information about the Elevate Community project can be found on their website, elevatebranson.com/elevatecommunity.
