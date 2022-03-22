A Forsyth man is in the Taney County jail facing assault and arson charges from two separate incidents in Branson.
Nathan Alexander Gardner, 30, is accused of setting fire to the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Drive in Branson.
Court documents say Gardner walked onto the Inn’s property during the early hours of March 17, went into a laundry room to cut the cable for the security camera on a first floor breezeway.
Gardner left the property but soon returned through the back of the building, walking down a back staircase toward rooms 103 and 105. Both of the rooms had their doors hanging open prior to his arrival.
Gardner poured a liquid on the concrete floor outside of the rooms and then on the floor of the two rooms. He then lit the liquid on fire, engulfing the two rooms in flame. He left through the rear area of the building.
Police say despite having his face covered and being wrapped in a blanket from one of the burned rooms, Gardner is still identifiable on video surveillance as the one committing the crimes.
Court documents noted the Peach Tree Inn not only had guests for the night but also houses long-term residents, and is a “wooden structure.”
When police began to look through the remains of the two rooms, they found tax paperwork belonging to Gardner, which prompted investigators to name him the person of interest in the arson.
Investigators in the arson case soon discovered Gardner had been arrested a few hours after the arson on an assault charge unrelated to the fire.
Gardner had been found sleeping in a vehicle, which had been towed the previous day to Downtown Texaco in Branson. When employees discovered Gardner in the vehicle, one of the employees tried to wake him up to ask what he was doing there.
A witness said Gardner jumped toward the employee, wrapping him up on his arms, and taking them to the ground. The witness said Gardner tried to “gouge out” the employee’s eyes. Gardner then fled the business.
Police caught Gardner shortly after the assault incident. He had in his possession a white jacket, papers, and flashlights taken from the vehicle. He told police he was cold and entered the vehicle to “sleep in the backseat to stay warm.” He said he put the jacket on in his sleep and when he tried to quickly leave the area he forgot he had the jacket on.
He also claimed the employee attacked him and he had to defend himself.
Court documents say the employee suffered “redness, pain, swelling” and was “not able to open his right eye.” He was diagnosed with a “corneal abrasion.”
Under questioning after being taken into custody for the assault, Gardner admitted he had set the fires at the Peach Tree Inn. He first claimed three different individuals had told him to start the fire, and then made a statement God told him to do it.
Court papers say Gardner is a “persistent felony offender.” In May 2012, he was found guilty in Taney County of Burglary, two counts of Assault, Robbery, and Armed Criminal Action, and was sentenced to nine years in prison. He was released before 2018, when he was arrested for assault in Texas County, and sentenced to two years in prison.
Police say Gardner is currently homeless. He is in the Taney County Jail without bond.
