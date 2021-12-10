A student making threats at Branson High School drew a police response on Friday, Dec. 10.
A statement from the Branson Police Department says they were called to the school around 7 a.m. after reports of a student making threats.
The on-duty school resource officer, and other Branson police officers who responded to the school, identified the student making the threats. After interviewing the student, school staff and officers both determined the student’s threats were “non-credible.”
The Branson Police Department is working with the Taney County Juvenile Office regarding the actions of the student.
“At no time were the students or staff of the Branson High School in danger,” the Branson Police Department said in a press statement. “The threat was specific to the Branson High School and no other campuses were involved.”
This is a developing story. If more information is available, we will update the story at www.bransontrilakesnews.com.
