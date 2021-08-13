It’s the Night of the Tiger, to start the school year off right.
Hollister School district is inviting students and their families to their 7th Annual Night of the Tiger, free, back to school event on Tuesday, August 17. The event consists of an open house for all buildings and grades, a family fair, entertainment and food.
The open house portion of the event is an opportunity for students and parents to visit the school building, pick up schedules, meet teachers, drop off school supplies, arrange transportation, and ensure they have everything in place to be ready for a successful first day of school, according to the Hollister School District website.
The open houses have been staggered in times so that families with multiple children can attend. The times of these open houses are:
- Early Childhood Center 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
- Elementary School 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.
- Middle School 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
- High School 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.
According to Kim Connell, communications director for Hollister R-V Schools, Night of the Tiger is important as it gives students the opportunity to have a successful start to the school year, which is more than just having the necessary school supplies (Hollister School District is once again providing a backpack and supplies for all student Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade free of charge. Backpacks will be located at the Elementary and Early Education buildings). It is also about being healthy, having that new haircut, and those other little things that can make a student feel better about themselves and a little more confident.
“Night of the Tiger is an event that brings our community together,” Connell said. “(It) helps level the playing field for all students so everyone can have a successful start to their school year.”
The family fair will begin at 6 p.m., and will give the students and their families a time for fun, but also a time to get extra items and services. It features health services, community outreach, safety, supplies, entertainment, food and more.
“At this time we have around 10 hair stylists that will be on hand to give free haircuts, in addition to some salons providing vouchers for haircuts at their salon. Jordan Valley is bringing two of their mobile busses and will be doing sports physicals, required school immunizations, as well as offering COVID vaccines,” Connell said.
“Other services that night include fingernail painting, spinal screenings, eye exams, dental kits, and other family support services. There will also be college and armed services representatives.”
The entertainment for the family fair will include performances by Diskey the Wonder Dog and Impact Martial Arts. The emcee for the night will be Josh Grisham, KOMC My100.1 morning show host.
Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson will be on hand to visit with families and answer questions they may have about the upcoming school year.
During the family fair, attendees can sample food and drink at the Taste of Hollister. This year the Taste of Hollister will take place in the high school gym and attendees are asked to use the student/event entrance.
“We have moved Taste of Hollister from the FEMA gym to the high school gym so that we can allow for social distancing,” Connell said.
Connell said the event and the school will have several COVID precautions in place.
“We know that COVID is not over. We know it is probably never going to be completely over. We also know as a community we have to find a way to live with COVID. The safety and health of everyone in our community is of the utmost importance to us,” Connell said. “And not just physical health, but mental and emotional health as well. That being said, we are putting precautions in place. We will have all the additional precautions we have had in place over the last year with cleaning, sanitation stations, etc. We are recommending that individuals, while indoors, if unable to socially distance to wear a mask unless they are fully vaccinated. We will have extra sanitation stations set up throughout the Night of the Tiger event.”
The Night of the Tiger is about helping students and parents get off to a good start for the upcoming school year and coming together as a community, according to Connell.
Connell said she is most looking forward to being together with the community after such a difficult last year and a half.
“This year what we are truly looking forward to the most is just bringing our community together,” Connell said. “In the last year and a half there has been so much disconnect and polarization of people’s opinions and viewpoints and that is just not what the Hollister community is about.
“We are a community that laughs together and cries together, celebrates together and mourns together.”
Connell said she and the staff at the schools miss the interactions with not only students, but with their families.
“We miss seeing parent’s faces in our buildings, we miss those face-to-face conversations,” Connell said. “Seeing and talking to not only our students, but our parents as well.
“That is what I am most looking forward to (on the night).”
For more information visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us/nightofthetiger.
