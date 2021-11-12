Veterans from World War II to Afghanistan and Iraq were honored at a ceremony at Big Cedar Lodge on Wednesday, Nov. 10, following a special veterans fishing event in the morning on Lake Taneycomo.
The 6th Annual Fishing Dreams for Veterans event launched at 8 a.m. at Scott’s Dock and Marina in Branson. Professional fishing guides took over 110 veterans onto the lake for a few hours of fishing. The veterans were brought back to Big Cedar Lodge for a special ceremony honoring their service, and a vets only luncheon at the Grandview Conference Center at Big Cedar.
“We’re here today to honor not just some people, but heroes in every sense of the word,” Kevin Day, pastor of Living Redeemed Assembling church, told the crowd. “I believe that the word hero, and the word veteran, can be interchanged with one another. Our heroes aren’t clothes in capes, they don’t masquerade in masks, and they don’t wear a letter on their chest. Our heroes proudly wear an American flag on their right shoulder.”
In addition to the address by Day, the event included the nationally-awarded Ozark JROTC drill team and color guard, a 21 gun salute by Veterans of the Ozarks, the national anthem and God Bless America sung by Elizabeth Stuart, and multiple flyovers including one conducting the “missing man formation” to honor fallen soldiers.
Congressman Billy Long has attended every Fishing Dreams for Veterans event, fishing with the veterans, and then speaking at the ceremony.
“It’s my favorite day of the year,” Long told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This year we had a record 112 veterans, including two 100-year-old veterans. Jack Hamlin stormed the beaches of Normandy. He got so mad he grabbed a 20 millimeter gun off the back of a Coast Guard cutter and shot down a plane, and those guns are not made to take out planes. He’s a national hero in France because of that. Lou Unfried flew 16 bombing missions over Japan.”
Long said the veterans represent the best of America’s ideals. He also surprised all of the veterans in attendance by presenting each with an American flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.
Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge founder Johnny Morris told Branson Tri-Lakes News it was his and his company’s honor to hold the event.
“Our entire company takes tremendous pride in honoring and saluting the service of our veterans and members of the armed forces,” Morris said. “This Veterans Day, we are humbled to be able to show our appreciation for those who have served with a special Veterans Day commemoration at Big Cedar Lodge. This salute, combined with many other initiatives like our partnership with Folds of Honor, pays tribute to all of those who have fought for this country that we love and pays tribute to their sacrifices for our freedoms. Today, we all give thanks to those who have and continue to put themselves in harm’s way to defend our freedom and liberty. Our veterans truly are heroes!”
In the event’s most poignant moment, the giant American flag that was hung over the stage was lowered and folded at the event’s conclusion. The veterans in attendance, the Ozark JROTC cadets, Bass Pro staff, and guests in attendance gathered around the flag to keep it from touching the ground.
