The Forsyth FFA chapter claims a national honor.
The Forsyth High School FFA Chapter’ Forestry Team recently competed in the National Forestry Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana. The chapter walked away with individual awards and the National Championship in the team competition.
“This was the culmination of 10 months of training and contest leading up to this championship,” Forsyth Vo-Ag Instructor Clint Gailey said. “We start our season in January preparing for the local competitions that happen in March and April. At the conclusion of our practice season, we have our district contest, which is typically put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri State University.”
Gailey explained the team has competed in several competitions in the last year.
“The top four or five teams from our districts advance to the State competition held at the University of Missouri,” Gailey said. “In order to advance to the National level, you must win the State Contest, and our team did that.”
The Forsyth FFA Forestry Team has traveled all over the country competing and preparing for the National competition.
“After several months of prep and thousands of miles driven to different states, preparing, our team took part in the two day event and won,” Gailey said.
The National Forestry Contest consists of the following practicums:
- Tree ID
- Timber cruise
- Timber stand improvement
- Land navigation
- Knowledge test
- Tool id
- Disease/disorder identification
- Topo map reading
- A business problem.
Competing on the Forsyth FFA Forestry Team were Emmalea Cook, Landry Stuart, Zac Jennings, and Kera Mingus. They were under the coaching of Gailey.
Besides the National Team Championship all members of the team received Gold Individual rating and received $1,000 in scholarships.
Emmalea Cook earned the USA High Individual title. Zac Jennings earned the USA 3rd High Individual title.
