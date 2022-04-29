The Army Corps of Engineers will be closing one lane of Highway 165/265 across Table Rock Dam from May 2 to May 4, 2022.
The closure is necessary for corps crews to repair “hatch covers along the downstream lane.” The closure could be impacted by weather conditions, so alternative closures could be scheduled if weather conditions prohibit work on the scheduled dates.
“Officials at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regret any inconvenience this may cause and ask for the public’s cooperation until the work is complete,” the corps said in a press release.
The corps will have flaggers on site to help control the flow of traffic, but strongly recommends drivers find alternative routes for the three days of scheduled work. If you must travel through the construction area, allow significant additional time to reach a planned destination.
Anyone seeking more information should call the Table Rock Project Office at 417-334-4101.
