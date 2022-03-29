The city of Branson’s Parks Department has a new garbage truck.
The department budgeted for a new truck to replace the 2008 Isuzu truck which was scheduled to be replaced in 2020 as part of the city’s vehicle replacement program, but the replacement was delayed because of COVID-related financial issues.
The new truck, a Ram 5500 Gas with a Quantum 8 yard compactor, cost the city $122,100.
“This truck gets used a lot,” Branson Parks & Recreation Director, Cindy Shook, said in a statement. “We are excited to go from a 6-yard compactor to a larger 8-yard compactor due to the increased trash load we’ve seen at our parks and around downtown. This is a great investment and will help keep Branson clean and beautiful.”
The truck picks up trash from the city’s parks, trails, downtown area, and the campground. The department picked up an average of 24 tons of trash, or about 48,000 pounds, during a normal year.
The Parks Department has received five qualified bids for the truck by Nov. 2021. The Board of Aldermen approved a staff recommendation of giving the contract to Track Component Services.
