The city of Branson has launched a new feature on their website to help citizens keep track of current and future infrastructure projects.
The Capital Projects Tracker uses a graphic information system mapping tool to allow citizens to track the progress of any infrastructure project as the project progresses. The report will cover from design phase to completion. The site will also show the project schedule for upcoming and in-progress projects, along with city staff contact information for individual projects.
“I’m proud of our city’s staff and leadership in launching this initiative and taking the Board of Aldermen’s direction to heart in increasing transparency with our citizens and fostering innovative ways to show how our city is committed to operating at the speed of business, not the speed of government,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said. “We are more focused than ever on accountability of tax-payer dollars, enhancing community development, and making Branson the best place to live, work and play.”
The website currently lists 43 active projects with a total overall cost of $38.8 million. The site includes descriptions of the projects along with changes to the project’s original scope, such as improvements at Highway 165, Gretna Rd, and 76 Country Blvd. improvements. The project, delayed because of undergrounding of utilities at the location, has changed from full intersection improvements to an eastbound right turn lane to turn south on Highway 165 from eastbound 76 Country Blvd. to improve traffic flow.
“We are making strides in developing new systems that increase visibility on important and ongoing city infrastructure improvements and to directly share with the citizens and business communities of Branson how tax dollars are being put to work,” said Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp. “The Capital Projects Tracker is a terrific addition as we move toward a fully interactive dashboard site for the public.”
The new tracker can be found at bransonmo.gov/ProjectTracker.
