A swimming session for those who have special sensory needs will take place Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Branson AquaPlex, located at 1500 Branson Hills Parkway, Branson.
The session, from noon to 2 p.m., will focus on allowing those with Sensory Processing Disorders and differing abilities to enjoy the pool without the excessive noise and crowds, common with public pools.
“A public pool can be an overwhelming experience, if not impossible, for people who have sensory processing issues or differing abilities,” Branson Parks & Recreation Director Cindy Shook said in a press release. “We are always looking for ways to be more inclusive and this Sensory Swim session is a great way for more people to have a fun and safe pool experience. It is also a great addition to our Inclusive Playground at the Branson RecPlex that is fully handicap accessible and is specially designed for emotional, cognitive, social and sensory development.”
The Sensory Swim will have music and the fountain features turned off to lower the noise level. Lifeguards will not use whistles. The number of participants is limited to allow extra spacing.
Water slides and the playground will not be available for the first half of the event.
The event is free, but because of the capacity limits interested parents or guardians will need to register in advance at the Branson AquaPlex or online at BransonParksandRecreation.com.
