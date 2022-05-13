One person is dead after a fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 10, near Branson.
Western Taney County Fire Protection District officials said they received a call at 2:19 a.m. regarding a house fire on Cedar Park Road off of Highway T. Crews arrived to find a single-wide mobile home well involved and that half of the structure’s roof had fallen in.
Firefighters approached the blaze assuming the homeowner was located in the building based on the comments of the caller to 911 and neighbors at the scene.
Fire crews were hampered by the access road to the home being washed out and narrow. The first engine to respond to the scene became stuck about 200 feet from the home because of the poor dirt road condition.
The area of the county where the fire took place does not have fire hydrants, which forced crews to use tanker trucks to bring water to the site.
Firefighters were forced to gain access through the rear of the home in the area that still had a roof, and did not find anyone in a search of that part of the home. After quickly bringing the fire under control, they were able to search parts of the house with the collapsed roof, where they found the remains of an adult.
Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen identified the victim as 85-year-old Teddy Fugate, and the apparent cause of death is smoke inhalation. No foul play is suspected in the death.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.
