The city of Branson is looking for residents who want to step up and make their voices heard in different parts of the city’s operations.
Applications for terms on the city’s board and committees beginning in 2023 are opening March 31.
“We are hearing from constituents who are excited about the direction of City Hall. Many are asking how they can get involved and serve our community,” Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp said in a statement. “One of the best ways to help impact the decision-making process at City Hall is to serve on a board or committee.”
The city will have openings on the following committees and boards:
- Board of Adjustment
- Finance Committee
- Human Resources Committee
- Advisory Park Board
- Planning Commission
- Industrial Development Authority
New Branson City Clerk Hillary Briand is encouraging residents to get involved.
“We are enthusiastically encouraging citizens to engage in our local government,” Briand said. “By participating on a board or committee, individuals can help chart the course of Branson while making a difference in prominent issues impacting our community.”
More information about board qualifications and information on how to apply for a position can be found in the “Boards & Committees” section of BransonMo.gov.
