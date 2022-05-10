Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared May 6, 2022 as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” across the state, and several local officials took the opportunity to praise their community and its law enforcement agencies.
“We are thankful for their service and sacrifice,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I am proud to say that our community displays appreciation for our Law Enforcement today and every day.”
State Rep. Brian Seitz said he was proud to support our men and women in law enforcement.
“I’m very thankful for the hardworking law enforcement officers that serve and protect the 156th District and the rest of our state,” Seitz said. “They walk out of their homes each day, not knowing if they will be able to make it back at night, in order to make sure we are safe. They are true heroes and deserve every bit of support we can give them. During my first two sessions in the Legislature, I authored a bill that would recognize PTSD as an occupational disease for insurance purposes when diagnosed in our police officers and other first responders. This piece of critical support is something I’m very passionate about and will continue to champion until it gets signed into law. I cannot overstate how important our law enforcement officers are, and I’m extremely proud to Back the Blue.”
Fellow state representative Brad Hudson echoed Seitz’s praise.
“I am extremely grateful for everything the brave men and women of law enforcement do to protect our families and keep our communities safe,” Hudson said. “On a daily basis they are willing and ready to face danger, deal with contentious situations, and risk their lives in order to help complete strangers. Theirs is not simply a career, it’s a calling. May God bless them and their families!”
Taney County Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt praised the staff of the county’s various law enforcement agencies.
“It takes a special person in this day and time to be willing to serve in Law Enforcement,” Wyatt said. “I truly appreciate our law enforcement that work each day to keep Taney County safe. Thank you for your willingness to serve.”
