Taney County voters have chosen their next Presiding Commissioner and County Clerk, while also electing an incumbent judge back for another full term.
Nick Plummer took a huge early lead in the absentee balloting and ended with a strong win in the four-man Presiding Commissioner race. He finished with 3,524, 44.79% of the vote, well ahead of second-place Noah Prahlow (2,354, 29.92%) and Ken Roten (1,744, 22.17%.)
Plummer showed gratitude when speaking with the Branson Tri-Lakes News after his win.
“I want to thank the citizens of Taney County,” he said. “They absolutely came out and showed their support, belief, and trust in me.”
He said being someone new to working in an elected position will bring a fresh perspective to the office.
“I’ll bring a common sense approach,” he said. “Someone who wants the best for our residents and for our county. I’m also going to be looking for ways we can bring future developments into our county.”
Plummer wants to expand the lines of communication between elected county officials and the public.
“When I was a kid, I knew who all of our county elected officials were because I would see them around all the time,” he said. “I want to increase community involvement and have an open door policy where we have direct lines of communication between the public and their officials.”
He said he wants to work with the city leaders across the county to continue to bring in and grow tourism and business opportunities.
In the Taney County Clerk’s race, Stephanie Spencer outlasted Shanna Tilley in a race, which stayed very close throughout most of the vote counting. Spencer triumphed 4,013 to 3,627 in the final unofficial vote count.
“Thank you for putting your faith in me as your next Taney County Clerk!” Spencer said in a statement. “I promise I won’t let you down. Throughout this entire race I’ve tried to maintain positivity, run on my experience and present a strong plan for the future of the Clerk’s office. I don’t just represent the 4,013 who voted for me, I represent all 7,640 (plus potential provisional ballots) who voted in this election. If you didn’t cast your vote for me, I hope to earn your trust and support moving forward, and I want you to know that my door is always open to you.”
Spencer said she would begin her term by modernizing the clerk’s website and social media pages, along with focusing on securing and protecting elections.
Spencer has been serving as the county’s Chief Deputy Clerk. She told Branson Tri-Lakes News on Election Day she learned through the campaign it takes more than just hard work.
“I knew it would take a lot of work,” Spencer said. “But it takes a lot more than a lot of hard work and fortitude. It takes a lot of people supporting you, your family, your friends, your supporters, your co-workers, everybody’s in it. It’s not just you. It’s not about you. It’s about everybody.”
She also said she learned election integrity was of vital importance to the voters she spoke to during her campaign.
Judge Tiffany Yarnell was re-elected to serve another term as the county’s Associate Circuit Judge, Division 1. She defeated challenger Anna Morrissey by a margin of 4,604 to 3,218.
Yarnell said after her win she was grateful to the people of Taney County.
“Thank you to the people of Taney County for choosing me again,” she said. “Thank you for seeing and believing the truth that I have a heart for my community, and that I have the experience and discernment to continue to serve you.”
Yarnell had spoken to the Branson Tri-Lakes News on Election Day and said one of the things she learned over the campaign is voters really had a thirst for learning information and facts about the candidates.
“This campaign season was a little different than four years ago,” Yarnell said. “People have an eagerness and a hunger to be educated. Not that we didn’t have that when I ran four years ago, but there seems to be more of it now. There’s more stress on being educated, people are asking questions, sometimes difficult questions, which is fine. People should be asking those questions.”
Yarnell’s counterpart as Associate Circuit Judge, Eric Eighmy, was running unopposed for the Division 2 position.
The candidates for other county positions on the Republican ballot were running unopposed, and none of the candidates on the Republican ballot will have Democratic challengers in the fall.
Several of the unopposed candidates expressed their thanks to county voters.
“I would like to thank the voters of Taney County for allowing me to continue to serve as prosecutor for the next few years,” Taney County Prosecutor William Duston said in a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“Thank you for voting! And thank you for your vote,” Recorder of Deeds Jody Stahl said on Facebook. “I am proud to serve Taney County in this capacity and humbled by your continued support.”
“I want to thank Taney County for allowing me to serve as County Auditor and continue to serve Taney County,” County Auditor David Clark posted on Facebook. “I want to also thank all that voted.”
In Taney County’s State House of Representatives race, District 156, incumbent Brian Seitz was unopposed on the Republican ballot. He will face Ginger Kissee Witty in the fall, who won the Democratic party nomination 407-133 over Dale Speelman.
Witty told Branson Tri-Lakes News she’s thankful for the primary win, but knows the biggest task is still ahead.
“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me in the primary!,” Witty said. “Now the real work begins. As a Democrat running in a district that is predominately Republican, I feel it is important for me to meet each voter so that you can see for yourself that I am not a far left liberal and I’m only running because I want a Missouri that works for all citizens. I want to eliminate the state tax on Social Security benefits (I hope they accomplish that in the special session so our seniors get this benefit sooner rather than later). I also want to make sure that our doctors are protected so they can proceed with medically necessary procedures without fear that they will lose their license or be imprisoned. I want to protect the initiative process whereby citizens can draft a proposed law, collect a certain number of signatures, then Missourians vote on whether or not they want the law. There was legislation that almost passed this last session that would have made the citizen initiative impossible. I am committed to working for all constituents and I hope to earn your vote in November.”
State Rep. Travis Smith, who represents the 155th District covering most of eastern Taney and parts of southern Taney, was unopposed and will be unopposed in November.
“I will always work hard for my constituents and never take anything for granted, ever,” Smith said on social media. “I truly represent the best district in Missouri.”
In Stone County, incumbent Presiding Commissioner Mark Maples had a commanding win over challenger Mike Cooper, 3,960 to 2,278.
“I need to give a very special thank you to the citizens of Stone County!” Maples posted on Facebook. “I am looking forward to the next four years as your Presiding Commissioner. God Bless you and God Bless Stone County!”
In the county’s other contested county-wide office, Denise Dickens earned a full term as County Clerk in a tight race over Tena Foster. Dickens won by 235 votes, 3,297 to 3,072.
“I can’t help but to be in awe of God and His blessings,” Dickens wrote on Facebook. “Thank you Stone County for allowing me to continue as your Clerk! Thank you to my family, my church family, my friends, my campaign team, everyone who voted for me, my amazing staff…Thank you, thank you, thank you! I wouldn’t be here without you; I recognize that, and I will work my hardest for you!”
Kristi Stephens, who ran unopposed for Stone County Treasurer, thanked voters on her campaign’s facebook page.
“Thank you Stone County for allowing me to serve you!,” she wrote. “It’s a privilege and honor!”
State Rep. Brad Hudson, who represents Stone County in the 138th District, ran unopposed for the Republican nomination and will be unopposed in November.
“By the time polls closed yesterday more than 6,600 citizens had taken the time to darken the oval next to my name,” Hudson said in a statement. “A strong show of support for a state house seat primary election in Missouri! Whether I’m at home in the district, or advocating for constituents in Jefferson City, I never forget who I work for. THANK YOU for your continued support. It’s an honor to serve!”
In a race that covered both counties, Eric Burlison won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House 7th District with 38% of the vote in an eight-way race. Jay Wasson was second with 22%, and Alex Bryant third with 18%. He will face Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, who won the Democratic nomination with 63% of the vote, in the November general election.
The final day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. Contact your local County Clerk’s office for more information about registering to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.