The next city of Branson Responsible Alcohol Selling class is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Branson City Hall Council Chambers from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The class is a requirement for employees of all businesses in the city of Branson who are selling liquor or who are in the process of obtaining a liquor license.
Branson City Code states liquor license holders provide alcohol education programs to all managers, servers, bartenders, and cashiers who sell alcoholic beverages within 60 days of their hiring date and every two years after their hiring.
A “managing officer” at each employer is also required by city code to keep a list of servers, cashiers, and bartenders, hire dates, and their last attended class.
The class is provided by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks and will cover topics like state and local alcohol laws, how to check IDs, fake ID detection, and best practices for alcohol sales.
The class is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to show up at least 15 minutes before class starts to fill out registration forms.
The city states the intent of the class is to ensure responsible alcohol sellers within the city and to combat underage residents being able to obtain alcohol.
