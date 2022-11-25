The city of Forsyth is filling positions left vacant by the resignations of several police officers.
During the Monday, Nov. 21, Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting, the aldermen unanimously voted to approve hiring a new officer, Christina Algya.
The Forsyth Police Department is building back up after all but one officer, Michele Rackley, handed in their resignations. All the resignations were officially accepted by the Forsyth Board of Aldermen at the Monday, Nov. 21 meeting, except Chief David Forrest’s; whose resignation was accepted at the Thursday, Oct. 13 meeting.
Retired Police Officer and Forsyth School Resource Officer Steve Huggins and former Forsyth Police Chief Jack Gates, who is now part of the police department as an administrator, have been consulting with the city to help interview potential candidates for the open positions. Huggins brought forth Algya in front of the board during the meeting.
“I have before you Christina Algya. She’s a candidate for a police officer position with the department,” Huggins said. “Jack Gates and I conducted an interview with her on Nov. 15. We were very impressed with her demeanor, answers to questions, ideals and ambitions to the law enforcement community. Christina has a working background in the probation and parole field, mental health industry and as an investigator with the Missouri Adult Protective Services. Experiences in these fields of work can be invaluable in the law enforcement profession. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and corrections and a Master of Science degree in criminology. She is currently a reserve Deputy Sheriff with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department and is seeking to make law enforcement her chosen profession. Jack and I recommend Christina for employment with the city of Forsyth as a police officer.”
Algya is also a 2011 Forsyth High School graduate. When Ward I Alderman Missi Hesketh asked why she got into law enforcement, Algya joked it was because she was bad at math.
“I was really bad at math. So I thought that’d be a really good, really good profession for me,” Algya said. “Actually, I’ve just always had a passion for law enforcement. If you ask my husband it is because I like to tell people what to do. But if you ask me it’s because I’m always right. I’ve just always had a passion for law enforcement in the criminal justice system. And my husband is a police officer, a sheriff’s deputy in Stone County and so through his work, I’ve gotten closer to law enforcement. I completed the Sheriffs Association Academy in 2020. The same year I completed my Masters. I have a desire to help people in need and to solve the problem. You know, Steve says I’m a little ambitious and idealistic, I want to solve the long term problems.”
Algya was sworn in by City Clerk Cheyenne Beasley after the vote to hire was complete.
