A Branson special education teacher has been named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator.
Stephanie Martin, a special education teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary, was given the honor on Nov. 2.
“Being named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator is such an honor,” Martin said in a statement. “It is a privilege to spend my days serving our students alongside the most phenomenal team of administrators, teachers and paraprofessionals.”
The honor was given during a classroom presentation. Martin was nominated by a family member of a current student.
Martin expressed her thanks to local McDonald’s franchise owner/operators Andy and Jennifer Ruprecht for their support of education in the Ozarks.
“They consistently give to the students, staff and families of Branson Schools,” Martin said.
McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards are given to teachers who display “dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education.” Winners receive a $100 Visa gift card, a “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug, and McDonald’s coupons for outstanding students in their classes during the year.
