The Branson Parks and Recreation semi-annual Community Garage Sale is taking place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Branson RecPlex.
Community members are able to rent an 18 foot by 18 foot booth for a $15 fee.
Vendors can begin setting up their spaces at 6 a.m. the day of the event.
Booth registration can be made online at BransonParksAndRecreation.com or in person at the RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy, during normal business hours.
More information is available by calling the RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
