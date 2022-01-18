The Branson-Hollister Rotary Club will be hosting their 2nd Annual Mini Golf Tournament, on Sunday Feb. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Coral Reef Indoor Mini Golf, at 200 Wildwood Drive in Branson.
The tournament will host teams of four and the cost for teams to enter is $50. Hole sponsorships are also available at the cost of $100.
According to a press release from the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club, the event is being held to raise money for the eradication of polio in the world through the Rotary’s Polio Plus program.
“Polio Plus is a signature program for Rotary Clubs worldwide,” Branson-Hollister Rotary Club President Steven Bradshaw said. “We had our first Mini Golf Tournament last year and had a wonderful tournament with 21 teams. There were prizes awarded for teams and individuals and swag bags for each team including discounts to restaurants and local retail stores. It was a lot of fun.”
Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years. Rotary International is a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which has reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent since their first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979, according to the release.
Over the years, rotary members all over the world have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.
For more information visit the ‘Branson-Hollister Rotary’ page on Facebook or at www.branson-hollisterrotary.org.
