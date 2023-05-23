A lifelong Taneyville resident celebrated her 104th birthday with six generations of her family on Saturday, May 20, at Sullenger Park in Taneyville.
Mildred “Millie” Isabella Barnett Grady turned 104 on Wednesday, May 17. Millie was born on May 17, 1919 on the family farm in Taneyville. Millie was one of nine children to parents Charles Franklin and Nancy (Nipples) Barnett.
Millie and her family lived and worked on the family farm during her youth. Her parents eventually purchased the general store in Taneyville, which was named the Barnett General Store.
In 1939, Millie married Cecil Washington Grady. She and Cecil remained in Taneyville raising their four children.
“Grandma married the love of her life, Grandpa, and together they made their home in Taneyville raising their kids Roy, Luella, Stella, and Betty,” Millie’s granddaughter Debbie Lumley told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They would travel to Washington and California to pick fruit and sometimes to Idaho to pick potatoes. They loved each other very much and enjoyed spending time outdoors, and riding and raising horses.”
After her four children were grown, Millie went to work outside the home.
“Grandma was a really hard worker,” Lumley said. “She went to work at a garment factory in Branson for a while after the kids were grown. A few years later, she went to work at the Fox Cafe in Forsyth. She worked there until she retired. After she retired she started babysitting and continued doing that until she was almost 90.”
Millie’s true passion and love was for the children, Lumley said.
“She lights up when she is holding a baby,” Lumley said. “She still loves rocking the babies.”
Millie also enjoyed making quilts for all of her kids, grandkids and some of her great-grandkids until she wasn’t able to do it anymore. She also enjoyed crocheting and still does a lot with yarn.
