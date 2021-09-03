The owner of a local business with ties to Louisiana is working to collect needed supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Paul LeBlanc is the owner of the OutRaged Rage Room in Branson. His hometown is Houma, Louisiana, which was devastated by the hurricane. Significant damage was caused to many vital parts of the community according to the Houma Times, including Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center which had to evacuate patients to other hospitals because of structural damage.
“We all know and have seen what is going on in Louisiana with Hurricane Ida,” LeBlanc said in a Facebook video. “There were places hit a lot harder than New Orleans. I know you saw New Orleans all over the news…and one of them is my hometown of Houma. I have tons of family who still live there, friends who still live there, who are going through a hard time right now. Many of them have lost their houses, or sustained significant damage to their houses.”
LeBlanc set up a donation drop off location at OutRaged Rage Room for items which will be sent to a distribution center in Houma.
“They don’t think they’ll have electricity for weeks,” LeBlanc said. “They have no water, no gas, no nothing. They literally are living off what they have right now and are trying to put their lives back together.”
LeBlanc listed a number of items he is hoping to collect for relief efforts:
- Non perishable food
- Water
- Clothes
- Items for infants including baby wipes, baby food, and diapers
- Disposable food service items like paper plates, plastic utensils, and paper products
- Batteries
- Battery powered lights
- Medical supplies like bandages, alcohol, triple antibiotic ointment, Ibuprofen/Tylenol, and hydrogen peroxide
- Bug spray
- Zip lock bags
- Cleaning supplies like soap, buckets, mops, latex gloves, Lysol, Clorox (or other bleach)
- Work gloves
- Tarps
- Tools like hammers, pry bars, and shovels
“It’s up to us to lend a helping hand,” LeBlanc said.
Donations can be dropped off at OutRaged Rage Room, 4360 Gretna Road (at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows) from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Branson Tri-Lakes News, 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, during regular business hours. Anyone who makes a donation at the Tri-Lakes News office will be offered a free one-month subscription to the newspaper.
More information is available on OutRaged Rage Room’s Facebook page.
