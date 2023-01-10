A recent gathering of Stone and Taney county officials examined the nexus of mental health issues and the legal system.
The conference revolved around SIM, Sequential Intercept Mapping, and the way the program practically works within a community.
“The SIM helps communities identify resources and gaps in services at each intercept and develop local strategic action plans,” the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says in their description of the program. “The SIM mapping process brings together leaders and different agencies and systems to work together to identify strategies to divert people with mental and substance use disorders away from the justice system into treatment.”
Studies cited by the SIM program show 14.5% of men and 31% of women who are entering jails or prisons in the United States have some kind of severe or persistent mental illness. The general population of the U.S. has a rate of 6%.
The study also showed 72% of those who had a mental health condition also suffered from some kind of substance abuse issue.
“With more than 650,000 individuals returning to communities each year from US prisons and 7 million individuals returning from jails, effective linkage and access to community services for people with a mental illness or co-occurring disorder is critical to reduce an often repetitive cycle of justice involvement,” CoxHealth Center for Health Improvement Project Coordinator Marietta Hagan said in a statement.
The participants in the conference worked to create a “road map” detailing someone’s experience with the criminal justice system from initial crisis situation or contact and where diversionary methods could be used throughout the process to provide the necessary support and help for those who might gain better help and recovery through non-incarceration methods.
They also came up with lists of problems the system faces which need to be addressed including better transportation options for those in crisis, peer support, medical detox options, and child care while someone is undergoing treatment.
