The Branson Board of Aldermen received a presentation at their Aug. 24, 2021 meeting from Finance Director Jamie Rouch with the city’s 2nd quarter financial report.
The report showed that overall revenue from all governmental funds year-to-date was $40,970,231, an increase of just over $8.14 million from the same time in 2020. The city’s expenditures for the year are $32,828,668, down just over $7.9 million from 2020.
Rouch noted that in 2020, the city had a $7 million dollar debt payment that impacted the city’s overall expenditures. Mayor Larry Milton asked about the payment, asking for clarification on whether it was capital payment or debt service, and Rouch said it was related to bonds connected to the Branson Landing TIF.
“In 2015, we refinanced some debt for the Branson Landing TIF and there were a few bond issues that were not callable yet, so when we did the refi, we set aside that money in a debt service fund with our trustees so when they became callable in 2020 we could pay that off,” Rouch said. “That’s where that expenditure comes from.”
The city saw an increase in revenue in leases and rents of $345,000 from 2020, and $78,000 from 2019, which Rouch credited to an increase in Highway 76 lease revenue. However, the city saw a $244,000 decrease in license and permits revenue compared to 2019, even though it was $75,000 higher compared to 2020.
General fund revenue was $10.97 million for 2021, up $1.1 million from 2020, although it’s less than $40,000 ahead of 2019. Expenditures for 2021 are just over $80,000 less than 2020, and $260,000 less than 2019.
All other city funds mentioned by Rouch showed increases when compared to the two previous years, leading alderman Cody Fenton to ask if projections from the finance department were showing a trend to continue the increases.
“For 2019 as of June 30, we were trending up,” Rouch said. “The first week of September, we’ll get the actual activity numbers for July...I think that the numbers probably won’t remain as high as they are right now as far as an increase because we had an amazing spring break. I don’t want to jinx it, but I expect to see it leveling out if not decreasing a little bit because of July and August.”
Rouch noted that in recent years not including the COVID-19 impacted 2020, revenues at the end of the year were fairly close: 11.7 million in 2019, 11.6 million in 2018, and 11.3 million in 2017.
“If you think about inflation, we’re pretty much level in those three years, and then in 2020 we took an almost 15% dive,” Rouch said. “Right now with what we have, we are at $8 million. In 2019, it was $7.1 (million), and 2017 was 7.1, just a little change difference. So we are trending higher, but I can’t answer how the rest of the city the rest of the year is going to go. I have an idea as far as the economy and what we’re reading and what we’re seeing. But again, it’s Branson, so it could go either direction, but I expect to see it to start leveling off.”
Rouch noted high percentage increases showing in city revenue and budget reports are related to high drop offs for revenue items in 2020. The finance department is scheduled to present projections for the rest of year compared to the 2021 budget and 2022 projections at a Sept. 17 meeting of the Finance Committee. That meeting will take place at city hall and will be open to the public.
